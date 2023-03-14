Get to know Arkansas basketball's first round March Madness opponent, Illinois

Arkansas basketball will start March Madness by playing Illinois on Thursday in Des Moines.

The 8-seed in the West region, the Razorbacks (20-13) will tip off their run in the NCAA Tournament at 3:30 p.m. CT on TBS. Arkansas is led by Rickey Council IV with 15.9 points and Nick Smith Jr. with 14 points per game. If Arkansas advances, it would set up a likely matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round.

Get to know the Fighting Illini:

Illini top-100 defense

The ninth-seeded Fighting Illini (20-12) center around their top-100 defense. They allow 67 points per game, which ranks 76th in the country. Opponents have shot 41.3% from the field (50th in the nation) and 33.6% from 3-point range. Illinois forces 13.1 turnovers per game (including 6.8 steals) and blocks almost six shots per game, second in the nation.

X-factor at guard

After transferring in to Illinois this season, Terrence Shannon Jr. earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and is a candidate for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award. Shannon is seventh in the Big Ten with 17.1 points per game and adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He has scored over 20 points 10 times this season, including a season-high 30 points.

Force in the paint

Illinois started 6-foot-9 Matthew Mayer and 6-10 Coleman Hawkins in every game this season. The duo are a big reason why the Fighting Illini are second in the nation in blocks, along with 6-9 forward Dain Dainja. The trio combined for almost 60 percent of the blocked shots and half of Illinois' rebounds with 17.3 per game, as well as 32.4 points per game.

Dainja has 20 starts and appeared in every game, as Illinois is not afraid to have three forwards on the court at once.