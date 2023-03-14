Open in App
Gastonia, NC
CBS 17

Parents, uncle of dead child get probation: NC DA office

By Matthew Memrick,

7 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — A Gaston County assistant district attorney said that two parents and an uncle charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old reached sentencing agreements on Monday.

Assistant district attorney Zach Holeve confirmed that Savannah Leigh Brehm and Hector Manuel Mendoza-Saucedo got 36-month probation sentences, while gun owner Keith Deshawn Sturghill received 24 months of probation.

‘Heartbreaking’: Parents, relative arrested after 4-year-old boy shot, killed in Gastonia

Brehm, 22, Mendoza-Saucedo, 22, and Sturghill, 21, faced several charges, including felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and the misdemeanor charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

Michael Mendoza, the child of Brehm and Mendoza-Saucedo, died on Dec. 13, 2022. The family lived at Cindy Lane in Gastonia.

During a court hearing, prosecutors said the adults knew a loaded gun was on the home’s coffee table with the safety off. The gun belonged to Strughill.

Mendoza and Strughill left for work when the 5-year-old child and 4-year-old child found the weapon. A 5-year-old sibling shot the 4-year-old, according to investigators.

Sturghill was his uncle, authorities said. All three live at the home on Cindy Lane, investigators said.

No further information was released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

