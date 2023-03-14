Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach Irish pub thrives with St. Patrick’s Day vibe

By Taylor Maresca,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGsLs_0lIBWkQb00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With green beer, classic Irish cuisine, live music and luck throughout the building, Ole Shillelagh in downtown Myrtle Beach is gearing up for the busiest day of the year.

“Every St. Patrick’s Day party we’ve had, it’s been wall-to-wall people in here,” bartender Jari Hilpipre said.

It is not the biggest place, but that does not stop it from being one of the most crowded on the strand.

“It’s great because everybody just loves on each other and hugs on each other, and it’s just a wonderful time,” Hilpipre said.

Creating a party like the one they have at Ole Shillelagh is not just luck of the Irish. It requires a lot of preparation. Hilpipre said the team works to ensure this day is perfect all year round.

“We have to prepare the kitchen staff. We have to prepare the bar staff. We have to make sure we have enough liquor, enough beer,” she said. “We had to redecorate and make sure that everything looks fresh and clean.”

Economically, it is a great day for business, the best of the year, but Hilpipre said the cold, hard green stuff is not what it is all about.

“We don’t look at it as a money thing. We look at it as celebrating our bar,” she said. “We love the customers that come in here, and we love to have them have fun.”

Fun is exactly what is had. They are one of the busiest Irish pubs on the Grand Strand, and they are recognized by people across the country and around the world.

“It is filled with green and it is filled with a lot of Irish people that come in from out of state and even from Canada,” Hilpipre said. “They come from all over the world to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.”

Nestled right in the middle of March, St. Patrick’s Day is a springboard for Ole Shillelagh as the business prepares for the summer tourist season. Hilpipre said the team at Ole Shillelagh waits for this moment all year.

“We use St. Patrick’s Day as the kick-start to the season, and so that prepares us for the rest of the season when all the tourists come in and our locals come in,” she said. “We’re ready for them. We miss them. We want them to come back. We’re ready.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Myrtle Beach, SC newsLocal Myrtle Beach, SC
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Open In New Myrtle Beach Location
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Pet Patrol: Dog-friendly locations in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park gets state-of-the-art turf
Myrtle Beach, SC12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location
Murrells Inlet, SC1 day ago
Murrells Inlet ice cream shop finds new location
Murrells Inlet, SC2 days ago
Grand opening for historic Surfside Beach Pier reopening delayed again
Surfside Beach, SC1 day ago
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Myrtle Beach, SC16 hours ago
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car Show is Underway in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
News13 Pet of the Week: Caesar
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach, SC6 days ago
Woman last seen near Myrtle Beach Walmart found safe
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Group puts abandoned Atlantic Beach bicycles to good use
Atlantic Beach, SC1 day ago
Migrating Hummingbirds spotted around the Grand Strand
Surfside Beach, SC1 day ago
Sea of green: Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC9 days ago
Myrtle Beach police look for stolen F-350 pickup and hauler with classic Dodge Challenger inside
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Local Seafood Restaurants on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Myrtle Beach, SC8 days ago
Spring break brings renewed focus on underage drinking on Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach, SC5 days ago
These Aren’t Your Mama’s Shrimp and Grits – at Toasted in Calabash!
Calabash, NC7 days ago
Highway 501 bridge in Conway safe despite large crack in concrete, SCDOT says
Conway, SC9 hours ago
City lifts boil advisory for Market Common area
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
Myrtle Beach man convicted of double murder in Marion County files ‘notice of intent to appeal,’ solicitor’s office says
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
North Carolina man dead in head-on crash in Florence County
Murfreesboro, NC2 days ago
Annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest postponed
Murrells Inlet, SC10 days ago
Surfside Beach police arrest 2 in purse snatching incidents
Surfside Beach, SC3 days ago
Roadside grass fires off Highway 45 near Whispering Hills in Loris under control, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Loris, SC8 hours ago
Attorneys release statement on behalf of Lake City natives who survived Mexico kidnapping
Lake City, SC8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy