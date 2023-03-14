Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Wednesday warm-up: Temps in the 40s could melt some snow

By Brian Niznansky,

7 days ago
Even with abundant sunshine, temperatures are running about 10 degrees colder than normal. Mainly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop to near 20 in Milwaukee and teens inland. A few more clouds roll in for tomorrow, but a southwest breeze should warm us up well into the 40s. This should melt some of our snow.

The next storm system brings rain to the area Thursday and into Thursday night. Around a half inch of rain is possible. The rain and melting snow may cause some minor flooding issues once again. If your basement sump pump typically gets a workout, it's a good idea to check to make sure it's working properly. The rain may change to a brief period of snow on Friday, but little accumulation is expected. It will also be wind with gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 33
Wind: E 10 mph

WEDNESDAY:
Partly Cloudy
High: 41
Wind: E 10 mph

THURSDAY:
Mostly Cloudy. Snow Moves In During The Evening.
High: 40

FRIDAY:
Snow Likely. 4-6" Total Snow, higher amounts possible lakeside.
High: 34

SATURDAY:
Partly Cloudy
High: 35

