Free Agency Q&A: What Are Falcons Getting in Bengals DB Jessie Bates III?

By signing former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III in free agency, the Alanta Falcons landed one of the premiere players on the market - but what exactly is Atlanta getting? Where is Bates at his best? Was he worth the steep price tag? Here are the answers.

The Atlanta Falcons made headlines during the legal tampering period ahead of the official start of NFL free agency by agreeing to terms with Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III .

Atlanta made Bates the fourth highest-paid safety in the league with a four-year, $64 million contract worth $16 million per year, including $23 million in 2023.

To learn more about Bates, Sports Illustrated's Falcon Report spoke with Mike Santagata , a writer and analyst for our friends at All Bengals SI .

1. What are the Falcons getting in Bates?

The Falcons are getting a high-end talent who raised his play in January and February for the playoffs. He's a young, good character safety who was critical in the Bengals Super Bowl run.

2. How will you remember Bates' time in Cincinnati?

I will remember a player that was drafted in the second round and immediately made an impact. In the lowest years the team had, he was always a bright spot.

Then on the playoff run in 2021, he cemented himself in Bengals history. He ended up with 2 interceptions and 6 pass break ups during that post season, including the PBU in overtime of the AFC Championship Game on a target to Tyreek Hill that was then caught by Vonn Bell.

3. In terms of schematic use and fit, where do you think Bates is at his best?

Bates is at his best playing deep, whether it's single high coverage or split field coverage. He can play some robber and middle of the field zone at a high level as well for a change-up.

4. Do you feel like $16 million average annual value is fair and why?

I thought that he would push for $18 million AAV. He's a former second team all-pro and a highly successful safety in both the regular and post season.

5. What's your message to Falcons fans who are hesitant about committing money to Bates?

Just know that you're getting a guy who laid it all on the line for a Super Bowl team. They didn't come away with the win, but it was not Bates's fault, who had an interception in that game. He's a great character guy who should help the transition in Atlanta to a high caliber team.

Adding to the last point, it's a guy that A.J. Terrell is going to love. He's the best safety that Terrell has ever played with and will allow him to be more aggressive in coverage. It's no coincidence that the Bengals have gotten the best out of guys like Chidobe Awuzie and even made Eli Apple a starting level cornerback. Bates played a big role in helping them over the top.

