In mid-February, filings revealed that Citadel Securities had acquired a stake in Silvergate Capital, which owns the crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank.

Silvergate Capital, shaken by plunges in cryptocurrency prices and affected by its close business dealings with now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, announced its liquidation plans earlier this week.

Ken Griffin's market-making company, Citadel Securities, revealed a 5.5% stake in the company in February,

Griffin is known as a long-time crypto skeptic. So what could be behind Citadel Securities' investment in Silvergate Capital shares?

Why Did Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities Invested On Silvergate Capital (SI) Recently?

What Happened to Silvergate Capital

Crypto lender Silvergate Capital ( SI ) - Get Free Report has been getting pummeled since March 2nd, when the company said it would miss the March 16 deadline for filing its already-overdue annual report. SI shares plummeted 57% on the news.

This sharp drop was an extension of a longer-term decline. Since August of last year, Silvergate shares have declined over 95%.

Silvergate has been impacted by fallout from other crypto-related companies, including the recently-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Indeed, a crypto pullback resulted in Silvergate Bank’s deposits falling by more than two-thirds last quarter. On top of this, SI has laid off about half its staff in recent months.

Compounding the stock’s misery, Silvergate Capital just announced that it will shut down its operations and liquidate its bank. The company reported:

"The Bank's wind down and liquidation plan includes full repayment of all deposits. The Company is also considering how best to resolve claims and preserve the residual value of its assets, including its proprietary technology and tax assets…"

Citadel Securities and Other Giant Trading Firms Stake on Silvergate Capital

In mid-February of this year, it was revealed that one of the largest market makers in the U.S. – Citadel Securities, which is owned by billionaire Ken Griffin – had acquired a 5.5% stake in Silvergate Capital. A Form 13G filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made record of the purchase.

According to the filing, Citadel Securities became the holder of about 1.73 million shares of Silvergate, valued, at the time, at about $25 million.

Trading firm Susquehanna also reported that it acquired a 7.5% stake in Silvergate Capital, and also BlackRock disclosed a 7.2% stake vs. a 6.3% stake reported last year.

Why Has Ken Griffin's Company Invested in Silvergate Capital?

Citadel Securities' Ken Griffin has a reputation for being a long-time crypto skeptic. In September 2022, he said that the declining performance of speculative assets like meme stocks, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies is healthy for the economy.

However, in March of last year, during an interview with Bloomberg, Griffin did seem to hint that his position on crypto wasn’t immutable: "Crypto has been one of the big stories in finance over the last 15 years. And I'll be clear, I've been in the nayer camp over that period ."

Griffin also hinted at the possibility that Citadel Securities would consider becoming a crypto market maker.

"To the extent that we are trying to help institutions and investors solve their portfolio allocation problems, we have to seriously consider being a market maker in crypto," he added.

For context, at the time of this interview, Bitcoin was trading around $40,000, while Ethereum was near the $3,000 mark.

A few months later, in June of 2022, CoinDesk reported that Citadel Securities was indeed building a crypto trading marketplace in conjunction with Virtu Financial and other venture capital firms.

Confidence in the entire crypto market was shaken to its core, however in November of 2022, when FTX filed for bankruptcy. Griffin commented on the FTX debacle in an interview on the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, saying that FTX "is one of these absolute travesties in the history of financial markets."

According to Griffin, the billions of dollars that traders have lost in cryptocurrencies have affected investors’ overall confidence in financial markets as a whole.

However, in Mid-February, Citadel Securities disclosed its position in Silvergate Capital. According to a ConDesk article, Citadel Securities claims that the filing is a result of options in market-making activities and not necessarily a directional investment in Silvergate Capital.

It was also explained by a Citadel Securities representative that for 13G filings, options are calculated on long call positions regardless of any offsetting short calls or puts.

In simpler terms, owning a long option in Silvergate Capital does not necessarily mean that Citadel Securities has a positive view on the company as a whole, as stated by Citadel Securities themselves.

