3 Top-Notch Bank ETFs to Buy Right Now

It's generally not a good idea to try to short-term trade or time the market, but it can be a good strategy to invest for the long term during turbulent times. With lots of volatility in the banking industry, here are three excellent ETFs that could be opportunistic additions to your portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices as of March 13, 2023. The video was published on March 14, 2023.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends Regions Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.