Best Dividend Stock to Buy: Verizon vs. Macy's

Investors looking for an inexpensive way to generate passive income could have two excellent choices here. Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Macy's (NYSE: M) each pay a healthy dividend and their stock prices are not expensive. This video will answer which one of these two dividend stocks is the better buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 11, 2023. The video was published on March 13, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Macy's. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.