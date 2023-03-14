What should you eat at the new KCI airport terminal? I found three great options.

Editor’s note: Welcome back to our series Let’s Dish, Kansas City, showcasing some of our favorite restaurant meals. Click here to sign up for our new newsletter. And scroll down to learn how you can participate.

One of the worst things about the old terminals at Kansas City International Airport was the scant food options. Now, the 2-week-old $1.5 billion terminal brims with possibilities — more than 30 places to eat and drink, many with familiar Kansas City names.

Now the problem is choosing what to eat. I’m here to help with a sampling of recommendations.

But first, know that only ticketed passengers can pass through security to the restaurant cornucopia beyond. (The airport may eventually allow people without tickets into the secure area, but that would involve background checks and planning ahead.)

Come, let’s pass through security, and see what awaits.

The new Bloom Baking Co. at Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal serves fresh-baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches, cookies, lemon bars, brownies and coffee drinks. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Small space, quick turnaround

Our first stop is breakfast in the A Concourse to the right after you get out of security.

Bloom Baking Co. serves fresh-baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches, cookies, lemon bars, brownies and coffee drinks featuring Mother Earth Coffee. It will soon expand its lunch menu.

The ham and cheese croissant from Bloom Bakery is a good choice for travelers to grab, along with coffee, as they dash off to their flights at Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

I tried the ham and swiss croissant ($8), which has become the most popular item on the menu, said owner Sarah Darby. It’s easy to understand why. The golden brown pastry is light and flaky, with just the right amount of chewiness and the buttery taste you’d expect from a croissant.

The applewood-smoked ham and Swiss cheese make this pastry pass as a sandwich option too. Add a medium latte ($4.30) and you have the perfect quick meal to grab before dashing off to your flight.

Sarah Darby, right, owner of Bloom Baking Co., rings up a customer on Wednesday at her location inside the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

The KCI location is about 10% the size of its City Market location, said Darby, and the shrinking has been a challenge and learning opportunity.

Bloom Baking is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., one of the few places in the terminal that are open that early.

“I was very excited to open up here,” Darby said. “This has been a two year project in the making, and we planned and we planned and we’ve done some more planning and changed plans. But there’s nothing quite like operationalizing something that you’ve put so much effort into.”

Brown & Loe, a sit-down restaurant, offers quite the view at the new Kansas City International Airport. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Full-service, sit-down experience

Our next stop is through the 630-foot connector to B Concourse, where you’ll find Brown & Loe , a full-service, sit-down restaurant.

Its corner location affords arguably one of the best views in the new terminal, looking out on airplanes coming and going from their gates.

“This view is insane,” said Kate McLaughlin, owner and operator. “I can’t believe we got so lucky with having all these windows.”

The KCI location includes some familiar elements from the restaurant’s City Market location, with globe lights and a full-service bar that stretches the length of the place. But the menu is a scaled down version.

Smoked Gouda Mac with a grilled chicken breast is one of the more popular dishes at Brown & Loe, a sit-down restaurant at Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

I tried one of the more popular items, the Smoked Gouda Mac ($20.70), which McLaughlin said is “to die for.”

I have to agree. The smoked Gouda cheese sauce gives it an interesting twist, both creamy and smoky. Corkscrew-shaped cavatappi pasta picks up the sauce well. Peppered bacon enhances the smokiness, but not too much for my taste. The dish is then topped off with garlic-herb bread crumbs.

Grilled chicken ($9.20) or grilled salmon ($16.10) can be added to round out the dish. I went with chicken, which was well-seasoned and paired nicely.

Kate McLaughlin, owner of Brown & Loe, displays the restaurant’s popular Smoked Gouda Mac dish ordered with a grilled chicken breast at the new restaurant at Kansas City International Airport. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

For now, Brown & Loe is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eventually, it will open earlier and serve breakfast.

“I wanted the challenge,”McLaughlin said of the reason she desired to be at KCI. “I like to always have something working, and it was hard to pass up. We were so fortunate and lucky to even be asked and considered.”

Brad Colter and Bre Via of Smoke ‘n Magic won the 2022 Made for KC BBQ Championship, giving them the opportunity for a year to serve their competition-style barbecue in the Made for KC Barbeque Experience at the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Smell of Kansas City barbecue

Of course I had to try the barbecue — after all this is Kansas City.

While there are other options, I headed over to the Made for KC Barbecue experience, also in Concourse B, to try something I can’t get elsewhere: Smoke ‘n Magic barbecue, created by the competition team Bre Via and Brad Colter of Grain Valley .

T hey had to compete in last year’s Made for KC BBQ Championship to earn their spot in the new terminal. They won a one-year licensing agreement to prepare the menu and train the pitmasters. A competition will be held every year to determine who gets the spot next.

“A huge honor and opportunity for us to be some of the first experience people have with Kansas City barbecue and then to also be part of Kansas City history,” said Via, who is a special education teacher in Lee’s Summit.

With meat in the restaurant’s two large smokers, passengers getting off planes in Concourse B are hit right away with the aroma of Kansas City barbecue.

“You know you’re home when you’re in Kansas City airport,” said Colter, a safety representative for Martin Marietta in Kansas City.

The sliced brisket sandwich, with coleslaw, seasoned fries and pit beans from Smoke’ N Magic, is one of the barbecue options available in the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

I tried one of their most popular items — the sliced brisket sandwich ($15.99) with a side of coleslaw ($7), pit beans ($7), and crinkle fries ($9).

The verdict: Smoke ‘n Magic is a great introduction to competition Kansas City barbecue. The sandwich has an ample portion of thick-sliced brisket that is full of flavor, stays juicy and has just the right amount of smoke.

You add your own sauce, either sweet or spicy. I preferred the spicy, which has just enough heat to add flavor. A third sauce, called Southern Twang, is being developed.

“In competition, a judge has one bite to make a decision whether that food is perfect or less than perfect,” Colter said. “In the restaurant, we have done everything we can to simulate a competition piece of meat.”

Colter said it was a Cinderella story going from a little barbecue team to being one of the BBQs featured at KCI.

“It’s a life changing experience,” he said. “It’s a once in a lifetime to get this kind of opportunity. So we’re very excited.”

