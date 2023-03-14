It's maple month in Massachusetts

March is maple month in Massachusetts, so take a moment at the breakfast table this morning to appreciate one of the area's finer exports.

Of course, our neighbors to the north in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine compete with Canada for bragging rights over the best maple syrups and candies, but the Bay State's western reaches also produce some fine sap.

How it works: Farmers collect the sap from maple trees in buckets, then boil away excess water, leaving a naturally sugary syrup.

At Steve's Sugar Shack in Westhampton , you can get an up close and personal view of what it takes to boil and craft sugary maple candies.

It takes around 40 gallons of sap to make just one gallon of syrup.

Sugar shacks aren't just for the woods of the far-off western hinterlands. Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg has around 6,000 taps that produce about 80,000 gallons of sap each year.

What they're saying: “We encourage everyone to visit a local sugar house this month to learn more about the process of making maple syrup, enjoy a hearty breakfast complete with Massachusetts maple syrup, and purchase some bottles to take home," Gov. Maura Healey said in an announcement declaring March as maple month.

Deehan's pick: Boston Public Market always has a great selection of products harvested and made in Massachusetts.