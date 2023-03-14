Open in App
Axios Philadelphia

Philly adds a no-cars barrier between Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill

By Mike D'Onofrio,

7 days ago

The city has installed a rope-line barrier along Kelly Drive.

Why it matters: Drivers keep parking – illegally – on the grass between the roadway and the Schuylkill River, destroying the greenway and threatening pedestrians. And the start of mud season will only make matters worse.

It's a Philly thing: Parking on the grass got big during the pandemic, and the city has been trying to crack down ever since.

  • It’s been a particular challenge near the intersection of Kelly and Fountain Green drives, where the statue of General Ulysses Grant is located.

What’s happening: City crews have installed the rope on the grass along areas from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Boathouse Row, Maita Soukup, spokesperson for the parks and recreation department, tells Axios.

  • The city wants to prevent a mess before the weather warms up and more people use the park, which can draw tens of thousands of visitors a week.

Yes, but: Will this ⬇️ keep people from parking on the grass?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DC6dq_0lIBPwoI00 Will this small fence keep drivers from illegally parking on the grass? We'll see. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

👮 Heads up: Park rangers will be on the prowl, Soukup says.

  • The fine: $101.

What’s next: The current fencing is a temporary, seasonal solution. The city will assess how well it works, then decide whether to extend the barrier.

