Philly adds a no-cars barrier between Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill

The city has installed a rope-line barrier along Kelly Drive.

Why it matters: Drivers keep parking – illegally – on the grass between the roadway and the Schuylkill River, destroying the greenway and threatening pedestrians. And the start of mud season will only make matters worse.

It's a Philly thing: Parking on the grass got big during the pandemic, and the city has been trying to crack down ever since.

It’s been a particular challenge near the intersection of Kelly and Fountain Green drives, where the statue of General Ulysses Grant is located.

What’s happening: City crews have installed the rope on the grass along areas from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Boathouse Row, Maita Soukup, spokesperson for the parks and recreation department, tells Axios.

The city wants to prevent a mess before the weather warms up and more people use the park, which can draw tens of thousands of visitors a week.

Will this small fence keep drivers from illegally parking on the grass? We'll see. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

👮 Heads up: Park rangers will be on the prowl, Soukup says.

The fine: $101.

What’s next: The current fencing is a temporary, seasonal solution. The city will assess how well it works, then decide whether to extend the barrier.