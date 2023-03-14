Ready for March Madness? Here’s where to watch the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Charlotte

Spring is almost here, which means it’s time for the biggest event of the year for college basketball fans: March Madness.

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips on Tuesday with the First Four, and the first round begins on Thursday. The first round of the women’s tournament starts on Friday.

There are teams from the Carolinas in both contests, with Duke earning a No. 5 seed after winning its 22nd ACC Championship, N.C. State in as a No. 11 seed and Big South Conference Champions UNC Asheville, who will face UCLA in a first-round matchup.

In the women’s tournament, overall No. 1 seed South Carolina will seek to defend its national title, while No. 6 seed UNC hopes to win its first championship in nearly three decades.

If you’re looking to get out of the house to cheer for your favorite team — or against a rival — and enjoy some quality food and drink specials, here are some places to watch March Madness in the Charlotte area:

Location: 12206 Copper Way #124, Charlotte, NC 28277

What to try: One of the six artisan pizzas on the menu, or build your own 10- or 16-inch pie.

What to know: The menu also includes beer on tap, wine, cocktails, mules and martinis ranging from $4 to $13.

Location: 200 E. Bland St., Charlotte, NC 28203

What to try: Fried pickles, Philly cheesesteak or chicken Caesar wrap.

What to know: The $5 shot of the month for March is the Melon Ball, made with vodka, melon liqueur and pineapple juice.

Location: 1518 Montford Dr., Charlotte, NC 28209

What to try: The Cadillac pasta, a combination of chicken and sirloin grilled to perfection, served over fettuccine noodles tossed in a homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

What to know: The restaurant has 21 TVs, perfect for viewing the game at any seat, along with daily drink specials .

Location: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way #100, Charlotte, NC 28277

What to try: The crispy deviled eggs, with panko-crusted, flash fried deviled eggs topped with Michael’s Exotic Ghost Pepper hot sauce.

What to know: Blackfinn’s drink menu includes nearly 30 beers on tap from local favorites such as Sycamore Brewing and Legion Brewing.

Blackfinn Ameripub

Location: 1627 Montford Dr., Charlotte, NC 28209

What to try: The smokehouse burger — and if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, the Oreo cheesecake.

What to know: Daily drink specials include $4 drafts and $6 cocktails on Wednesdays, and $2 mimosas, $3 Miller Lights, $4 Dos Equis drafts and $4 Bloody Marys on Saturdays.

Location: 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. I-1, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 1342 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC 29715

Location: 8695 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, NC 28027

What to try: The chicken quesadilla, served with braised pulled chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cilantro lime crema.

What to know: March Madness specials include six wings and a Miller or Coors pint for $12, and 12 wings and a Miller or Coors pitchers for $27.

Location: 911 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204

What to try: Shareables like the Dilworth crab cakes and steak nachos are solid choices.

What to know: The covered patio has plenty of seating and 16 flat-screen LED TVs, perfect for watching the big game.

Location: 14015 Conlan Dr., Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 330 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Location: 9805-D Sandy Rock Pl., Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 4625 Piedmont Row Dr., Suite 115A, Charlotte, NC 28210

Location: 16609 Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 560 River Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117

What to try: The smokehouse Philly, with chopped jalapeno bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce and pepper jack cheese and topped with crispy onion straws.

What to know: Duckworth’s has at least 46 beers on tap at each of its locations.

Duckworth’s offers a variety of game day foods, including burgers, nachos and sandwiches. guerrillaRAW

Location: 226 Fairwood Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203

What to try: The BBQ chicken sandwich, topped with Tillamook cheddar, pickled okra relish, arugula and mayo on a brioche bun.

What to know: You can watch the game from the rooftop while enjoying great views of uptown.

Location: 9325 Center Lake Dr Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28216

Location: 8711 Lindholm Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078

What to try: Recently-added menu items such as the Nashville hot chicken pizza or the Jack Daniels Burger.

What to know: The bar at Fox & Hound Huntersville is lined with televisions, ensuring you can see the game from wherever you’re standing.

Location: 157 N. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105

What to try: Irish staples like the corn beef poutine, chips and curry, lamb burger and Maureen’s Shepherd’s Pie.

What to know: Grace O’Malley’s is an Irish pub, but also features American cuisine, vegetarian options and a kids menu.

Location: 9010 Harris Corners Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28269

Location: 12210 Copper Way Suite 212, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 11504 Providence Rd. Suite N, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 13545 Steelecroft Pkwy. Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28278

Location: 6455 Old Monroe Rd. Suite B-21, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Location: 6400 Weddington Rd. Suite H, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104

Location: 1925 Hoffman Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054

Location: 115 Morrison Plantation Pkwy., Mooresville, NC 28117

Location: 2674 Celanese Rd. Suite 101, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Location: 8364 Charlotte Hwy., Fort Mill, SC 29707

What to try: The shrimp po-boy, with hand-breaded fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Cajun remoulade.

What to know: You can enter the Tavern Madness Bracket Challenge and win $1,000,000 with a perfect bracket.

Tavern potato chips Provided photo

Location: 1801 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

What to try: The fish and chips, short rib grilled cheese or Buffalo chicken sandwich.

What to know: If you’re in the mood for a hearty meal when you wake up Sunday, check out the restaurant’s brunch options on its website.

Location: 8301 Magnolia Estates Dr., Cornelius, NC 28031

What to try: The “Corner Tap Burger,” topped with caramelized onions, crispy bacon and gorgonzola cheese.

What to know: Daily drink specials include $3.50 drafts and $5 Absolut on Wednesdays, and $2.50 Budweisers and $6 mules on Thursdays.

Location: 123 Ervin Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117

What to try: Appetizers like the Tavern Nachos, bacon cheese fries, fried pickles or Philly cheesesteak egg rolls.

What to know: There are more than 50 big screen, high definition TVs at Kickback Jack’s, so there’s no bad seat in the house to watch the games.

Location: 5124 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209

What to try: The queso Philly steak, served with beef or chicken, queso, onions and mushrooms on a hoagie roll.

What to know: You can play pool or enjoy a drink on the outdoor patio while watching your favorite team.

Grab a classic burger at Lucky Lou’s Tavern. Lucky Lou's Tavern

Location: 4125 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

What to try: One of 10 specialty cocktails, ranging from $10-$13.

What to know: With bowling, arcade games and plenty of other fun activities, Queen Park Social is the perfect place to host your March Madness event .

Location: 2801 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209

What to try: The wings or the Selwyn slider that features a juicy Angus check with bacon, pepper jack cheese, onions and chipotle aioli.

What to know: The drink menu features a variety of cocktails, drafts, bottle and wines.

Location: 7490 Waterside Crossing Blvd., Denver, NC 28037

What to try: The “famous” baby back ribs, slow smoked in a special seasoning sauce, chargrilled to order and served with fried and cole slaw.

What to know: The menu at Sports Page also includes beers on tap, a huge wine selection and lots of mixed drink options.

Location: 2425 David Cox Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269

What to try: The Buffalo or lemon pepper wings, fried or grilled, or the “dirty fries” (seasoned fries loaded with beef, chicken or Philly meat, cheese sauce, green onions and peppers).

What to know: The dress code is business casual, meaning flip-flops, slippers, excessively oversized clothing and revealing attire are not allowed.

Location: 4582 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC 29710

What to try: The “over-the-top” nachos, Buffalo chicken wontons or shrimp po boy.

What to know: You can call the restaurant at 803-831-1788 to pre-order a wings platter. With more than 20 sauce flavors, it may be hard to choose just one.

Sweetwater Sports Bar and Grill is a popular spot in Lake Wylie for sports fans. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Location: 8601 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, NC 28027

What to try: The bacon burger, topped with Sriracha pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo and served with seasoned French fries.

What to know: Every-day drink specials include $5 margaritas, $14 domestic buckets and $18 premium buckets.

Location: 920 Hamilton St., Charlotte, NC 28206

What to try: The grilled jumbo pretzel with beer cheese or “totchos” (tater tots with cheese, black bean corn salsa, creamy sriracha honey, sour cream and jalapenos).

What to know: Patrons can park in the parking deck across the street. Just tell the attendant you’re visiting VBGB and staff will validate your ticket with any purchase.

Location: 1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

What to try: Appetizers like the soft pretzel bites, whiskey poppers and buffalo shrimp.

What to know: Basketball fans can watch the game on the rooftop bar and enjoy a local draft from the bar’s extensive beer menu.

Whiskey Warehouse has a rooftop bar in the Commonwealth neighborhood.

Location : 13209 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273

Location: 200 N Dobys Bridge Rd #164, Fort Mill, SC 29715

What to try: Wings, of course. Wing King Cafe was named the best spot for chicken wings in a 2022 CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice contest . (Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman enjoys the Ming Wings , in particular.)

What to know: You’ll find a friendly, unpretentious environment with large screens on the wall and behind the bar so you can catch your favorite basketball teams while you chow down on wings and fried pickles.