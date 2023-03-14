Seated scooters? Here's why you might see new Lime scooters in Nashville this week

The new fleet of scooters feature a seat and storage compartment.

Global ridership was the highest ever in 2022, according to Lime.

A new fleet of vehicles is launching exclusively in Nashville this week as part of a pilot program from Lime Scooters, the company announced Monday.

The green rideshare scooters got an upgraded seat and storage compartment. Nashville is the first city in the world to try out the new models. Lime will review data from the pilot program to further improve its vehicle offerings, according to a news release about the scooters.

“We’re excited to pilot our Seated Scooter in Nashville given micromobility’s soaring popularity here," Lime president Joe Kraus said in the release. "Nashvillians and the city’s visitors will be the first globally to try this more comfortable ride, and we think the storage compartment can be a game changer in helping convince more people to ride green.”

What's new about the scooters?

The new fleet of Lime scooters, the first of which rolled out at 6 a.m. March 13, features a seated design. So far, rideshare scooters in Nashville have only been standing models, making Lime the first company to launch the seated scooter.

Under the seat is a storage compartment designed for personal belongings like groceries or purses. The ability to carry more and sit down opens up the possibility for longer and more comfortable trips, according to Lime's leadership.

Why was Nashville chosen for the pilot program?

Lime first launched in Nashville in August 2018 and shareable scooter presence has only ballooned since then. Similar options are available from brands Lyft, Spin, Bird and others. According to measurements by Lime, 2022 was the best year yet in terms of global ridership.

In Nashville, ridership increased 27% from 2021 to 2022, according to the company.

“Nashville is the perfect place to pilot a new Lime option that makes it even easier and more convenient to get where you need to go safely and sustainably," said Lime operations manager Kyle Shoemaker.

"Many of our most consistent riders are Nashville residents who ride Limes to get to work, to school and to get around the city. We think they will benefit most from having an easy-to-use e-scooter with room for storage, making their commute that much easier."