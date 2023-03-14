Spring Denim Collections Bring ’90s Fits and Colors

Spring collections are arriving in stores and online, offering women a variety of denim fits and washes.

Filippa K’s denim assortment has come a long way since the brand’s first stretch jeans bowed in 1993. The decade, however, is a source of inspiration for Liisa Kessler, the brand’s creative director.

The Spring/Summer ’23 collection offers straight, skinny, tapered, baggy tapered and carpenter jeans in black and indigo. The two-tone relaxed-straight carpenter style features contrasting thigh patches. Low-rise skinny jeans have a lace closure. Knee-length capri pants come in white and black—both detailed with gold hardware.

The collection also includes coordinated jackets, vests, a mini skirt, denim shirt and handbag and footwear. In line with the spring trend for denim accessories , the Scandinavian brand introduced a quilted denim shoulder bag and chain-strap mini bag, and pointed toe pumps with a pale blue denim upper and covered heel.

Filippa K

Vancouver-based performance apparel brand Duer is exploring ’90s fits as well. The brand launched its modern take on a classic ’90s straight leg, the Mid Weight Denim Loose Straight Jeans.

Though Duer is known for its use of organic cotton and performance fibers like Coolmax All Season Ecomade and Lycra Ecomade, it’s expanding into more trend-forward designs. New additions include a kick-flare jean with an unfinished hem and the All Weather Shirt Jacket, a style that keys into the ongoing utility trend.

Duer’s Kick Flare jean

“Cool-girl denim” is part of H&M Studio’s spring collection. Inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Age goddesses and contemporary megastars, the collection embraces a “go big or go home” approach to wearable glamour. Light-wash balloon jeans and a strapless midi dress have a vintage vibe. A black denim vest and maxi skirt coordinate, with both covered in monochromatic buttons.

H&M’s next Innovation Stories collection, available March 23, will also include denim. Channeling the ’60s, pieces include rhinestone-trimmed denim coordinates—a scoop neck, short-sleeve jacket and jeans with split hems—made with a blend of organic and recycled cotton.

H&M Innovation Stories collection

German brand Closed tapped models Sasha Pivovarova and Devyn Garcia to star in its spring campaign shot by photographer Alexandra Nataf. The campaign shines the spotlight on a new vintage-inspired baggy denim fit called the Nikka, made with organic and recycled cotton.

Closed’s Pearl jean

The campaign also includes the Neige, a workwear-inspired straight fit, and the Averly, a rigid loose fit with turned-up cuffs and deconstructed details. The popular straight-leg style, Briston, as well as the Closed classics like the Pedal Pusher and Pearl are also available in new indigo shades.

EB Denim’s spring collection, called “Miltown,” is the Los Angeles brand’s largest yet. Over 30 new SKUs make up the line, spanning “oversized masculine silhouettes and vintage worn-in washes juxtaposed by alluring waistlines” like the Madison jean with a turned-down waist.

Inspired by the summers that founder Elena Bonvicini spent thrift shopping during family trips to Miltown, Wis., the collection contrasts rural charm with city style. Washes span trendy green tints and midnight indigo to Backwoods, a dark wash with laser artwork. The hero piece is the Frederic, a jean with a bowed leg shape, adjustable leg openings and seaming detail. Other pieces include a minidress and corset top—both made from discarded pant legs—and capri pants and a tank dress embellished with buckles.

EB Denim’s Frederic jean

Levi’s spring collection is a “tribute to West Coast collegiate fashion and the spirit of thrifting.” The collection is marked by a mix of styles from different eras, including the loose fits of the ’90s, the 2000s’ penchant for graphics, ’70s campus style and the preppy aesthetic of the ’80s.

New bottoms include the Middy straight, a mid-rise jean with a zip-fly inspired by the 501, the Baggy Boot, a jean with a slouchy top block and a boot cut leg, and the Baggy High Water, a baggy dad jean that’s cropped just above the shoes. An internal drawcord at the waist allows the wearer to cinch it high at the true waist or slouch it down on the hips.

The super-short XS skirt, overalls and shortalls add novelty to Levi’s range, as well as new colors and a “dispersed dye” technique on the 501 ’93 and 501 Original.

To mark the 501’s 150th anniversary , Levi’s welcomes a new 501 fit to the women’s lineup. The 501 ’81 is based the first women’s 501 released in 1981. It sits just below the true waist and features a slightly tapered leg.

Levi’s 501 ’81

In its 20th year, NYDJ is leaning into its signature Lift Tuck Technology designed to shape and support curves. The shaping technology is featured in the brand’s Blake slim flared jeans, Ellison straight fit jeans and new Le Silhouette Sheri slim jeans. Each is available in a variety of indigo and black washes.

NYDJ is also rolling out its best-selling Marilyn straight ankle jeans in springtime colors including English Ivy, Pink Punch, Bluebell and Pearl Gray. The pastels complement the brand’s range of printed peasant blouses and pintucked blouses.

