Los Angeles Times

March Madness: How to watch and stream the First Four and first round

By Austin Knoblauch,

7 days ago

The NCAA tournament tips off today with eight teams hanging out in the March Madness lobby to join the formal dance activities.

The First Four might be considered by some to be an unnecessary tack-on for an NCAA machine always looking for ways to generate excitement and TV revenue, but the games often feature some of the best basketball of the season. It's also worth noting that it would be unwise to write off these teams in your bracket — remember how far First Four overtime winner UCLA went in 2021?

This year's First Four spectacle tips off with Southeast Missouri State taking on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The winner will play first-seeded Alabama in the first round Thursday. Tuesday night features Pittsburgh and Mississippi State, with the winner playing No. 6 Iowa State on Friday.

Wednesday's slate starts with Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern battling for the honor of playing Big Ten champion Purdue on Friday. Nevada and Arizona State then meet to determine who will fly to Denver to play No. 6 Texas Christian in the first round Friday.

All of the First Four games will be available to stream on the March Madness Live website or the March Madness Live and truTV apps for iOS and Android devices.

For those not enamored with the demitasse of First Four games, here's a look at the entire first-round schedule. All games can be seen on March Madness Live or on the March Madness Live app . CBS broadcasts are available on the Paramount+ .

