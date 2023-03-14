Perry Township trustees seeking public input for 2024 master plan

Perry Township trustees are seeking public input to help develop a comprehensive master plan.

Perry residents can visit www.perrytwp.com to offer their ideas for the plan.

PERRY TWP. – The township is at a developmental crossroads that you could say has been years in the making.

Perry trustees are seeking input from residents to help generate a comprehensive master plan for the township that aims to help steer initiatives for the parks, road, police and fire departments, as well as staffing levels for all agencies.

"This should be a good place to start in terms of guiding our (trustees') decision making," Trustee Matt Miller said about the need for a master plan. "It helps chart the course."

More specifically, Miller said the township's plan is likely to address Perry's Lincoln Way corridor — between Canton and Massillon — and what can be pursued there for development. In addition, options for the future of Fasnacht Farm Park on Jackson Avenue NW should be broached.

Residents can visit the township's website at www.perrytwp.com to offer their opinions. There is no deadline to participate, said Miller, adding that comments will be accepted into the summer.

Trustee Lisa Nelligan said she's upbeat about putting forth a solid, townshipwide initiative.

"I'm excited to hear from our residents and business owners," Nelligan said. "With this plan, we can really start to strategically plan for the future of Perry Township."

Trustees are working with the Stark County Regional Planning Commission to formulate the master plan. It's a process that's in the early stages.

Putting quality, consistent facts together will help steer decision-making going forward, Miller added.

"You need more than just opinions to get things done," said Miller, adding that economic development and infrastructure will be key to the Perry plan.

Trustees formally initiated conversations on a master plan in January and hope to have something on the books by June 2024, Miller said.

"It's exciting, and something we've wanted to do early on," said Miller, who along with Nelligan, entered office in January 2022. "Hopefully, this plan will outlast all of us."

