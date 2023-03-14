The Best New Restaurants That Opened in NYC This Winter

The opulent dining room at Bad Roman Bad Roman

While this winter certainly hasn’t delivered New Yorkers much snow, it has provided a slew of inventive new restaurants to add to our Google Maps lists. Buzzy recent openings demonstrate all angles of European cuisine, from buttoned-up Viennese dishes to playful takes on traditional Roman flavors. Date night is a no-brainer with Japanese newcomer, HOUSE Brooklyn, and we plan on throwing back sake shots while indulging in Korean takes on Southern cuisine at C As In Charlie. Indeed, while the prospect of spring patio weather is exciting, so is the beer list at Foul Witch. Here, the seven best new restaurants in NYC that every food and drink enthusiast needs to try.

Polenta with Maine sea urchin Erik Kantar

Foul Witch

East Village

A new concept by the team behind Roberta’s, the opening of Foul Witch marks their first departure from the ‘za we all already know and love. Instead, expect elevated dishes with global flair, such as Cantabrian anchovies, polenta with Maine sea urchin and a “Fire & Ice” starter of stracciatella that’s served atop a generous portion of ‘nduja. Natural wines and Euro-focused beers are on offer for sipping.

Duck coq au vin cavatelli Noah Fecks

Petite Patate

Prospect Heights

If you’ve ever taken a stroll down bustling Vanderbilt Avenue, you’ve likely passed several of Greg Baxtrom’s restaurants (like Olmsted and Patti Ann’s). Now, Petite Patate adds to that list, settling into the previous Maison Yaki space. An intimate yet quirky bistro vibe provides the backdrop for creative takes on French fare, from duck liver pâté and tuna tartare to a stellar coq au vin cavatelli with duck confit. In the back of the restaurant, find a cozy backyard with a petanque court.

Whole roasted lobster and Calabrian pasta Christian Harder

Bad Roman

Columbus Circle

A self-described “maximalist” restaurant, Bad Roman’s emphasis on extra can be felt in everything from its vibrant decor to its plating and flavors. This departure from the longstanding minimalism trend is a breath of fresh air, as are their playful takes on Italian fare — from for-the-table ‘roni cups with ranch to an extravagant two pound lobster with Calabrian pasta. Their impressive dessert menu is not to be missed and best when paired with housemade kumquat ‘cello or dry-infused sambuca.

HOUSE Brooklyn

Greenpoint

The stateside sister restaurant to HOUSE Tokyo, this recently opened tasting menu concept by Chef Yuji Tani places an emphasis on both Kyoto cuisine and French gastronomy. At HOUSE Brooklyn, traditional Japanese preservation techniques are front and center, utilizing fermentation and dashi in its nine-course menu. Before you chow down, expect a charming and playful toast by the staff.

A seafood-focused spread at Casino Casino

Casino

Dimes Square

As one of the city’s hottest tickets right now, we’re not surprised that Italian eatery Casino picked a location in trendy Dimes Square. There, find Instagram-friendly postmodern design and a seafood-forward menu featuring items like amberjack crudo and clams casino. Cocktails highlight amari and other Italian spirits, and their wine selection reflects a Mediterranean terroir.

C As In Charlie

NoHo

Opened late last year by a group of friends, C As In Charlie is a genre-bending take on Korean cuisine that incorporates a Southern twist, based on the spirit of “Jeong,” or a strong sense of community that the founders associate both with their Korean heritage and their Atlanta upbringing. Find that ideology reflected in their dishes, from a Seoul’sbury steak served with gruyere grits and galbi jus, to their oxbone cream pasta, inspired by co-founder David’s mother’s traditional Korean oxbone stew. Don’t be surprised if your table receives a personal visit from one of the co-founders, who might convince you to take sake shots. Of course, it would be rude not to oblige!

Salmon en croute with pickled cucumber, sunchoke and beetroot-beurre rouge Nick Johnson

Koloman

NoMad

Another standout that opened in late 2022, Koloman is a must-try in the ever-stylish Ace Hotel. There, a curated menu shines a spotlight on Eastern European cuisine, with standouts such as delicate gougeres, earthy roasted beets “Linzer” and beef tenderloin with a bone marrow crust. The cocktail selection is inventive, and they’ve already gained acclaim for their wine list.