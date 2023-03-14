Open in App
Austin American-Statesman

Texas teachers rally in Austin to ask for higher pay, better working conditions

By Keri Heath, Austin American-Statesman,

7 days ago

Austin district employee union Education Austin wants a 12% raise for teachers, librarians and counselors and a $12 per hour raise for other district staffers — changes members say are necessary to retain workers.

Austin teachers were among those from across the state who gathered near the Capitol on Monday as part of the Texas American Federation of Teachers to demand lawmakers pass legislation that will deliver higher pay and a better work-life balance for educators.

Education Austin President Ken Zarifis said his group also wants the district to create a more reasonable workload for staffers, fill vacancies, decrease required testing and reexamine a districtwide strategy called the essential area redesign, which was meant to give teachers more planning time but has cut back on extracurriculars for some schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ld2wG_0lIBJCrc00

Zarifis laid out the local union's priorities at the Monday rally in front of the Texas American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations offices at 1106 Lavaca St. The group represents labor unions across the state.

“They’re the ones that carried this school district through the pandemic,” Zarifis said. “It is the bus drivers, the custodians, the teachers, the TAs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JG91o_0lIBJCrc00

With staff vacancies, teachers take on more responsibilities, like using more time planning for more classes, said Rachel Preston, who teaches French at Bowie High School.

Preston teachers at least five different levels of French and each class requires a different lesson, she said.

“I don’t think people really know how difficult it is teaching multiple preps,” Preston said.

Members of the Texas AFT, the statewide teacher union, are focused on what the Legislature can do to improve teachers’ working conditions, such as offering raises, increasing per pupil funding and putting more money into the public school system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9J6H_0lIBJCrc00

Wendy Saucedo was among the teachers who attended the Texas AFT rally, where about 100 teachers and advocates called for more dollars in the public school system.

Saucedo, who teaches at Cowan Elementary School, has seen good colleagues walk away from the profession, she said.

“We’re not getting paid what we should be getting paid,” Saucedo said. “Most of us have a second jobs.”

She loves her students and her job, but it’s getting harder to do.

“I tell my kids who are in college now, ‘Don’t go into teaching,’” Saucedo said.

Teachers at the rally noted repeatedly that pay was a big reason many of their colleagues had left the profession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSs9r_0lIBJCrc00

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas teachers rally in Austin to ask for higher pay, better working conditions

