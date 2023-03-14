Target plans to close four stores, including the outlet in Uptown Minneapolis

Minneapolis-based Target has announced that their store in Uptown will close for good in May.

The company says the small-format location in south Minneapolis has not performed well over the last few years.

It's one of four stores the company is closing this year nationwide, but they say they plan to open 20 new stores.

Two stores in Washington, DC are closing as well as one in Philadelphia.

Target is just the latest in a number of businesses, both large and small, that have left the Uptown neighborhood after COVID and the civil unrest following the police murder of George Floyd.

The company says the 45 employees at the Uptown store will be offered jobs elsewhere.