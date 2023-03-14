Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
WCCO News Talk 830

Target plans to close four stores, including the outlet in Uptown Minneapolis

By News Talk 830 Wcco,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNunI_0lIBFMpi00

Minneapolis-based Target has announced that their store in Uptown will close for good in May.

The company says the small-format location in south Minneapolis has not performed well over the last few years.

It's one of four stores the company is closing this year nationwide, but they say they plan to open 20 new stores.

Two stores in Washington, DC are closing as well as one in Philadelphia.

Target is just the latest in a number of businesses, both large and small, that have left the Uptown neighborhood after COVID and the civil unrest following the police murder of George Floyd.

The company says the 45 employees at the Uptown store will be offered jobs elsewhere.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Walmart to permanently close Brooklyn Center store
Brooklyn Center, MN9 hours ago
Minnesota Bakery Named Best Bakery In The Entire State
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
Alert Metro Transit bus driver credited with rescuing boy in North Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bath & Body Works opening new Twin Cities store in the south metro
Burnsville, MN1 day ago
Minneapolis to vote on accepting gift of bike and scooter parking stations
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Cushman & Wakefield closes nearly 45,000 square feet of office leases at 15 Building in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day to celebrate 'start' of spring
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Light rail operators placed on leave after crash involving two trains and one car injures seven in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
Grand Pizzeria closes, promises something 'exciting' in its place
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
1 hospitalized after shooting near sold-out concert venue
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Bourbon Buyout at Nicollet Island Inn
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
New HGTV Show Features Minnesota Sisters and Location
Plymouth, MN1 day ago
Metro Transit light rail train crashes into car [RAW]
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
Minnesota Snow Hill Becomes a Picture Destination for Funny Reason
Eden Prairie, MN1 day ago
Minneapolis couple ready to move after their Kia, Hyundai repeatedly targeted by thieves
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Dangerfield's name to return to Shakopee at new restaurant concept
Shakopee, MN1 day ago
Minneapolis Target store is closing soon
Minneapolis, MN7 days ago
Another major retail store is closing in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
Minneapolis woman, 67, killed in van rollover on I-94
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Man charged in deadly, broad daylight shooting outside Minneapolis apartments
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
6 charged after 50 lbs. of fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized in Hennepin County
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
Friday Fish Fry: Gluek’s Restaurant and Bar in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
Minneapolis Woman Loses Life in Tragic Accident east of Fergus Falls
Fergus Falls, MN1 day ago
Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State
Minneapolis, MN5 days ago
One Minnesota City Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Minneapolis, MN7 days ago
Minneapolis Declared War On This, St. Cloud Needs to as Well
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
It’s been that kind of winter
Eden Prairie, MN2 days ago
Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
Two ‘bored’ men charged with ransacking Excelsior chocolate shop in December
Excelsior, MN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy