Mansfield, TX
KRLD News Radio

Shots fired at spring break party in Mansfield, over 1,200 in attendance

7 days ago

Police from all over North Texas were called after there was a report of shots fired at a spring break party in Mansfield.

Officials say the party was billed as a "Spring Break Link-Up" for high school students, but it's highly unlikely that organizers planned for the turnout that they got.

Police say an estimated 1,200 people crammed into Katherine Rose Memorial Park early Monday evening, a number so large that Mansfield Police were called to break up the crowd.

Zhivonni Cook with Mansfield Police says as officers were trying to disperse the crowd, someone fired a gun.

Officers from several neighboring departments, including Arlington Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, had to be called in to help disperse the crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

