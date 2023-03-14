Open in App
Drexel, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina deputy given Narcan after wind blew ‘white crystal substance’ into face

By Mike Andrews,

7 days ago

DREXEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deputy was given Narcan after he experienced a reaction to a “white crystal substance” that blew into his face during a traffic stop in Drexel Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy and a Drexel Police Officer pulled a vehicle over near the Drexel Post Office around 3:30 p.m. on March 10.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Jonathan Stanley, had felony warrants issued by Probation and Parole, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanley was handcuffed and moved to the front of the patrol car.

Rising demand makes it difficult to keep Narcan stocked

While the deputy searched Stanley’s person, he said he found a foil packet and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the deputy opened the packet to examine what was inside when the wind blew, causing the substance to blow back into his face.

On the way back to jail, the deputy reported feeling a tightness in his chest and tingling in his arms and legs. The sheriff’s office said the deputy notified his superior and was administered Narcan.

He was taken to a local medical facility and was later released.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, authorities said.

