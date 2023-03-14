Meet the candidates running for Stevens Point mayor in the April 4 election

Incumbent Mike Wiza will face challenger Meleesa Johnson for Stevens Point mayor in the April 4 election.

The mayor serves a four-year term.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position.

Meleesa Johnson

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: Retired Jan. 6 as Marathon County Solid Waste Department director; bachelor's degree in environmental policy and planning from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2000

Relevant experience: For decades, I have worked in executive management for both Portage and Marathon counties, overseeing multimillion-dollar governmental budgets. I have a long track record of successfully creating and implementing programs to protect the environment. As an alderperson and a supervisor, my decision making has always been based on facts, regulatory/legal requirements, and the availability of resources and feedback, regardless of the challenge. As a leadership mentor I enjoy helping others realize their potential in both their personal and professional lives. Indeed, to be a “People are the Point” mayor requires no less.

Mike Wiza

Age: 56

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: Mayor; attended Stevens Point Area Senior High and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Relevant experience: Eight years as mayor, 11 years as a city alderman, 10 years as a County Board supervisor, board of directors for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, serve on the Urban Alliance since 2015, board of directors for the Portage County Business Council, Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Stevens Point Area CO-OP and the Central Wisconsin Credit Union

Why are you running for office?

Johnson: I understand how government works and how it sometimes doesn't work well for the people. I have studied, from the inside, the operation of the office of mayor − with an eye for improving upon what a mayor can and should do. Accordingly, I decided to run to be a mayor who is: an effective, attentive and experienced leader; a knowledgeable chief executive officer; a leader who will not shout down and use bully tactics to quiet the voices of citizens; and a mayor who governs using core values of respect, honesty and transparency − ”Peopleare the Point” values.

Wiza: We’ve made a lot of progress over the last eight years. We want to see that progress continue. We still need to address affordable housing, proper child care options and assuring everyone has a place here.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in the city, and how would you address them?

Johnson: While knocking on doors and attending listening sessions, I hear a common theme: We need more cooperation and less competition. For over two years, as alderperson and head of City Council, I and other staff brought nearly 2,000 residents together to build a common vision, our city’s first strategic plan. Once neighbors connect in this way, solving problems is easier. The plan, “People Are the Point,” was approved in February 2022, but the plan has not yet posted to the city's website. The question is this: Why has the people’s hard work not yet been shared?

Wiza: Housing options and workforce shortages. The best way to attract quality employees is to provide a welcoming community with a vibrant quality of life. We’re doing well there with our parks, public art and music and recreational opportunities. What we’re still working on are options for those employees to live and raise a family. We’re expanding our housing choices, but the cost is still higher than most can comfortably afford. That’s why I’ve been working with federal and state experts, along with developers to help create more affordable homes through a variety of strategies. I should note there are also several who really want an Olive Garden, Costco and Waffle House.

What are the top two issues that you believe need to be addressed in the city?

Johnson: Issue one is homelessness and housing insecurity. As mayor, I would continue my community work of developing a collaborative, interlocking system of support for our neighbors in crisis. We cannot have robust economic development if our neighbors are sleeping on the street or families are living in fear of eviction. We cannot have a thriving downtown neighborhood if sidewalks are places to sleep. Second, every business owner I speak with tells me that workforce recruitment and retention is a hurdle to their success. As mayor, I would implement the goals of "People Are the Point" to address this issue.

Wiza: Housing is the biggest, followed closely by good jobs. We’re working on both. We’ve had above average growth since I’ve become mayor, even setting records. We’ve also added hundreds of units from apartments to townhomes, but there is still more work to do.

Readers often mention affordable housing as a top concern in the city. As mayor, what can you do to ensure truly affordable housing is available for residents?

Johnson: Our zoning code, last updated in the 1970s, needs a 21st Century revision. For instance, a housing model called “cottage courts," where single-family homes are clustered around a central open space, is not allowed in the current code. Also disallowed are single-family homes of less than 900 square feet, sometimes referred to as “tiny homes." There is a need for these smaller-footprint homes. Finally, the city owns buildable parcels which could be used for mixed-use housing developments. Under the right kind of incentive program, local builders could partner with the city on affordable housing options.

Wiza: There are only two ways to get housing that is affordable. The most obvious is to build it new. This is more challenging because construction costs are up and developers need to make a profit. Incentivizing construction through TIF and other tax credits is working a bit. We have several projects that have utilized that. The other way takes longer, but by creating new market rate housing, people have chosen to upgrade to the newer housing stock, this opens up the housing they had. Others move up from there and you create housing options on the entry level that is forced to become less costly, since the demand is lessened.

Increasing taxes in the city is another complaint we often see from readers. As mayor, what can you do to keep increases to a minimum?

Johnson: Taxes are an investment in the common good and a shared understanding of priorities. However, during my time on Council, the budget process has been a behind-the-door process. The public and Council have been mostly excluded until the end. For years I have asked for public priority-setting meetings, where Council shares/discusses priorities. This request was denied by the current mayor. To include more voices in the budget process, I also requested to have staff join alders in district budget meetings. This too was denied. How we use taxes should start with creating priorities and including the public.

Wiza: The cost of everything goes up, even the cost of providing our services. Our employees need competitive, living wages just like you do. We’ve done really well trying to keep increases minimal. We’ve worked to reduce costs by adding GPS to trucks to find efficient routes, sharing duties with multiple departments, reduced energy costs with the use of solar and hybrid vehicles, and online permitting and payments. We’ve instituted an employee incentive program to reward our workers when they find money-saving ways to do things better. We’re going to continue to look for ways to provide our services more efficiently like capturing more wastewater methane for heating our buildings and working with other municipalities for greater coverage of services.

