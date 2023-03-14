Ringling College of Art & Design building arena to support growing esports program

The Ringling Rollers – Ringling College of Art & Design’s varsity esports team – will soon have their own dedicated esports arena on campus.

The new 600-square-foot arena will include 10 state-of-the-art gaming stations, a lounge viewing area, and an XBox station. The arena will be located on the ground floor of the Ann and Alfred Goldstein Residence Hall and is expected to be completed this summer and ready for the fall semester.

“This new arena is a great tribute to the work our athletes and coach have put into mastering their games and will provide a fantastic space in which they can realize their esports potential,” said E Ramey, director of recreation and student wellness. “As the Ringling Rollers and our esports program continues to grow and excel, I believe we will work with more creative disciplines and talent at the College who otherwise might not have considered being part of esports.”

The program was founded in 2020 by Ramey to drive online esports competition against other colleges and universities during the height of COVID. The varsity team was formed in 2021 and is led by Ramey and coach Nick Deangelis. The Ringling Rollers won the Varsity Plus Fall 2022 East Coast Divisional Championship in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate with an 18-0 record.

“Being able to play all together in the same arena will really be a great way to build team connections and interactions,” said Shannon Craddock, a photography and imaging major. “Playing with your team in the same room brings out a whole different feeling because you can respond and adapt to your teammates physically, rather than just having to interpret from a voice call."

The design aesthetic is minimal with sealed concrete flooring and dark walls and ceiling to help to create a focused, competitive environment during tournaments and practice. A large vinyl graphic on the east wall will feature the Ringling Roller’s logo and color palette. Modular upholstered lounge seating will provide spaces for gamers to brainstorm between matches and allows visitors to watch competitions.

"I'm excited to have an esports-specific environment because playing in your room or dorm can invite distractions or computer-related issues," Craddock said. "I can't wait for it to be finished.”

Esports, which involves competitive video gaming, is recognized as an official sport by the International Olympic Committee. The inaugural Olympic Esports Week is scheduled in Singapore in June. Ringling College belongs to the National Association for Collegiate Esports, which has 240-plus member schools providing more than $16 million in esports scholarships.

For more about the esports program at Ringling College, visit ringling.edu/esports.

Submitted by Ringling College Office of Communications