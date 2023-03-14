Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit singers aim to shine as Motown's 'Amplify' competition returns to the stage

By Brian McCollum, Detroit Free Press,

7 days ago

For the past five months, next to the storied Hitsville, U.S.A., house where stars were born, some new artists have been singing and dancing their way into the Motown family.

Selected as finalists for the latest edition of the Motown Museum’s “Amplify: The Sound of Detroit,” 10 singers have been working through the paces of artist development — vocal coaching, choreography, media training and more — in the spirit of Motown’s classic system.

It’s all been lead-up to the finale of “Amplify,” a singing competition to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gem Theatre. After two installments staged behind closed doors and taped for broadcast amid the pandemic, the 5-year-old show is returning as a live public event, with tickets available via Eventbrite .

Rapper Doug E. Fresh, who is soon joining the Motown Museum board of trustees, will serve as emcee, alongside a judges panel that includes Spotify executive Justin Norman, record producer Che Pope and artist manager Toya Hankins. Contestants will perform with a band led by decorated bassist Kern Brantley, vying for a $5,000 cash prize, studio time and mentoring from industry professionals.

The contestants, ranging in age from 19 to 39, will perform Motown classics that have been stylized to show off each singer’s musical personality, from swing to rock to gospel-blues. Their song selections are handpicked from Motown’s sprawling catalog. Among them: the Miracles’ “Ooo Baby Baby,” Rare Earth’s “I Just Want to Celebrate,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Stevie Wonder’s “Boogie on Reggae Woman.”

Onstage Wednesday, the 10 singers may be going head-to-head, but since embarking on their “Amplify” journey in November, they’ve become a tight-knit group training together several times a week. That bond will be showcased at the Gem in a new “Amplify” feature: choreographed group performances of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” and DeBarge’s “Rhythm of the Night.”

“While this is a competition, it’s also important to our mission to build a community,” said “Amplify” director Tristan Andrews. “We want to keep instilling what was part of that original Hitsville foundation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYmwA_0lIBAiAD00

The singers also embody the aspirations of Hitsville Next, the Motown Museum’s growing body of programs devoted to youth, and educational and community work. Based in a newly refurbished space adjacent to the museum — part of the organization’s ongoing $65 million expansion — the Hitsville Next portfolio includes summer camps, music-industry workshops and the annual “Motown Mic” spoken-word contest.

More: Detroit Tuskegee Airmen Museum receives a hefty grant to teach kids to fly

More: Wayne State to offer free tuition to students whose families make under $70,000 annually

On a recent weekday, sunlight streamed into the Hitsville Next atrium as Andrews led the “Amplify” singers through steps and cues in one of the final rehearsal sessions ahead of Wednesday’s show. Their voices bounded off walls lined with vintage photos of artists at work in Studio A next door — the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Jackson 5.

“Being in this space is really motivational and inspiring,” said 19-year-old contestant Tavion Knight, of Detroit. “When I’m here, the creative juices pour out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxLyB_0lIBAiAD00

Seasoned Detroit musicians including Brantley, Beth Griffith-Manley and Curtiss Boone have been mentors alongside Andrews, a Detroit native who once worked as a Motown Museum tour guide.

An actor and choreographer whose resume includes MTV, Andrews had just moved back to Detroit from L.A. when he had a chance encounter last summer with museum chief Robin Terry while attending the Temptations musical “Ain’t Too Proud.”

He was soon hired as program manager for Hitsville Next.

“It literally feels divine to me because it’s important to have a purpose,” he said.

“Amplify” is the first big project in his new role, and he has embraced it with relish, applying his years of work in theater and dance. He has been thrilled watching the contestants’ progress, including introverts who have blossomed into confident performers, asserting themselves with their personalized Motown interpretations.

“We’re giving (participants) the experience of what it’s like to be a professional artist, which is a lot of hard work,” Andrews said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgHzW_0lIBAiAD00

For the 10 singers, Wednesday approaches with a mix of nerves and excitement — the culmination of a special five-month adventure.

“The ‘Amplify’ team really cares,” said Jannah Garback, 29, of Fenton. “They treat you like a Beyoncé, like a superstar. To get that training, that Motown experience, has been magical. It’s hard work in the spirit of that Detroit grit. That’s something I’ll take with me.”

Contact Detroit Free Press music writer Brian McCollum: 313-223-4450 or bmccollum@freepress.com.

‘Amplify: The Sound of Detroit’

With Alaina Rose, Drey Skonie, Eric Brown, Jack Williams III, Jannah G., Marissa Conniff, Ms. Nickell, Nora B., Tavion Knight and Tozzi.

7 p.m. Wed.

Gem Theatre

333 Madison, Detroit

$20 (tickets available at Eventbrite.com )

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit singers aim to shine as Motown's 'Amplify' competition returns to the stage

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
French bulldog ranked top breed in Detroit for 2nd year
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Detroit native's ancestry research helped her make history
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Top 10 Takeover dinner series returns
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bombshell Treat Bar, with over-the-top ice cream bars, to open 1st storefront in Berkley
Berkley, MI13 hours ago
Red Hook coffee shop now open in Midtown
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Detroit, Dearborn dogs can get free vaccines, microchipping at event: What to know
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
City Council delays vote on $1.5B District Detroit project
Detroit, MI11 hours ago
Metro Detroiters frustrated by power outages speak out
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2023 Michigan Mr. Basketball: Tyler Jamison, Port Huron Northern
Port Huron, MI1 day ago
Prep Kickoff Classic 2023 at Wayne State features two state champions, out-of-town visitor
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
New Bocce Barn location opens in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights, MI19 hours ago
Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance gets $800K in grants to help fight racial wealth gap
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michigan football lands Ohio four-star Jordan Marshall, nation's No. 7 running back
Ann Arbor, MI6 hours ago
Amazon begins process to hire 1,200 workers at Detroit fulfillment center: What to know
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Slain Livonia woman was dedicated mother, brave police officer
Livonia, MI5 days ago
Michigan football lands 2023 4-star Brandyn Hillman, just released from Notre Dame letter
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Look At This Abandoned Detroit School With Laptops Left Inside
Detroit, MI8 days ago
Detroit police to give out free wheel locks Friday
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Mom of Armani Kelly, one of three rappers killed in abandoned building, wants blighted building torn down
Detroit, MI8 days ago
Michigan lawmakers to hold special hearing on Wayne County juvenile jail conditions
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
'These kids are not safe. Our staff is not safe' -- Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declares public health emergency at juvenile jail
Dearborn, MI5 hours ago
'Stop gaslighting us': Protesters accuse Duggan and Ilitches of new District Detroit empty promises
Detroit, MI8 days ago
2 Detroit-area men convicted in fatal shootings of 2 women
Mount Clemens, MI5 days ago
Mom fights to get vacant building torn down where her son, 2 others found dead
Detroit, MI5 days ago
HIRING: Amazon looking to fill 1,200 full-time, $19-an-hour jobs at new fulfillment center in Detroit
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Lawsuit says Michigan group home starved elderly blind and deaf woman to death
Belleville, MI7 days ago
13-year-old killed in double shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Detroit casinos report $105.5 million in revenue in February
Detroit, MI8 days ago
Man shot at while getting onto Davison Freeway from Lodge in Detroit
Detroit, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy