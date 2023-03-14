Open in App
Toledo, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball rallies in 2nd half to beat Toledo Rockets, 90-80, in NIT: Game thread recap

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCeXj_0lIBAfW200

Michigan Wolverines (17-15, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Toledo Rockets (27-7, 16-2 MAC)

What: NIT first round game.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Wolverines by 7½.

Box score

Game notes: Michigan is a No. 3 seed in the 32-team NIT bracket against Toledo. The winner will play the victor of the matchup between 2-seed Vanderbilt and Yale (9 p.m. Tuesday, ESPNU). ... Michigan comes in off a disappointing season, losing three straight to finish, including a gross 62-50 performance vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament second round. Toledo won the Mid-American Conference regular season title, but had its 17-game win streak snapped in the conference championship game to 2-seed Kent State, 93-78. Toledo junior guard RayJ Dennis was the unanimous MAC Player of the Year, and led the Rockets in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Senior forwards Setric Millner Jr. and JT Shumate each score 16 points per game. Toledo is coached by Tod Kowalczyk. Michigan is led by junior center Hunter Dickinson with 18.4 points and nine rebounds per game.

READ MORE: Michigan basketball trending in wrong direction. Juwan Howard must fix it this offseason.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Michigan finally caved to pressure, and there's more coming for Juwan Howard

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball rallies in 2nd half to beat Toledo Rockets, 90-80, in NIT: Game thread recap

