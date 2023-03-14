Michigan university's free tuition offer

Good morning to you on this Pi Day! The news takes us to the world of higher education ...

Michigan students who attend Wayne State University will be offered free tuition if their families make under $70,000 annually.

This is part of the Wayne State Guarantee that is paired with the state’s new Michigan Achievement Scholarship that provides up to $5,500 per year for up to five years to students attending a Michigan public university.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was present when the news was announced Monday morning, said this will help Michigan meet its goal of increasing the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree from 50.5% today to 60% by 2030.

🔵 Politics: The Michigan Democratic Part has been fined $27,000 for late refunds on excessive contributions.

💰 Economy: Comerica and other bank stocks have taken a hit after the Silicon Valley Bank failure Friday.

🚧 Construction: If you're traveling eastbound I-94 near Ann Arbor this week, sections of the freeway and Liberty Road will be closed amid damage to a bridge. Be sure to plan ahead for detours on your route.

🏀 High school sports: East Grand Rapids point guard Macy Brown was named the 2023 Michigan Miss Basketball.

🌨️ Weather: Today will be chilly with a few morning flurries. The high is expected to be 36 degrees. Stay warm!

A pi genius

Since today is Pi Day, you have to meet third grader Keshav Hebsur. He can recite nearly 1,300 pi digits, but he says he won't stop until he reaches 100,000. His inspiration? Akira Haraguchi, a retired engineer who is known for memorizing and reciting 100,000 pi digits during a public event near Tokyo in 2006, unofficially breaking the pi world record.

