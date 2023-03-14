Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Northridge High School to have new principal next year

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News,

7 days ago
Northridge High School will have a new principal next year, according to an email sent to parents by Tuscaloosa City Schools on March 9.

James Tygar Evans, who was named Northridge High's principal in May 2019, decided not to renew his contract with Tuscaloosa City Schools but will finish out the 2022-23 school year, the system said.

"We appreciate his time and dedication to NHS during his tenure at the school," the email states. The system "will be moving swiftly to fill the principal position to ensure the best, most highly qualified individual is named and in place before the start of the next school year."

The message closes by asking parents to fill out a survey detailing the qualities they would like to see in Northridge High's next principal.

Evans, a University of Alabama graduate who played in the Million Dollar Band, is the fifth principal to lead Northridge High since the school opened in 2003.

Evans came to Northridge High after serving as director of federal program for Trussville City Schools. He took the Trussville job after retiring as principal of Rome High School in Georgia.

Before moving to Georgia, Evans taught in the Tuscaloosa area at Moundville Elementary, Oakdale Elementary and Stillman Heights.

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com.

