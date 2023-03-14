Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
Axios Columbus

How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Columbus

By Alissa Widman Neese,

7 days ago

It's your lucky day! We've pulled together a list of the best local St. Patrick's Day events this weekend:

☘️ Watch the downtown parade organized by the Shamrock Club of Columbus .

  • Steps off at 11:30am Friday near Genoa Park. Ends at the Convention Center. Free!

🇮🇪 Celebrate your heritage at the Irish Family Reunion after Friday's parade.

  • Purchase food or bring your own!
  • $8-15 at the Convention Center's Battelle Ballroom. Kids under 5 free!

🍺 Drink green beer and bar crawl.

🕵️ Solve a murder mystery during the Shamrock Stalker dinner show.

  • 6-9pm Friday at Schmidt's, 240 E. Kossuth St. $60.

🎵 Sham-rock to Celtic music by Ohio bands at Friday concerts.

💚 Grab something green and head to a party at a bar.

  • Fado Irish Pub at Easton, 4022 Townsfair Way: 8am Friday. $10-20. Includes free breakfast or a $20 gift card.
  • Byrne's Pub , 1248 W. Third Ave.: 8am Friday and 10am Saturday. $10.
  • Fado Pub and Kitchen , 6652 Riverside Drive, Dublin: 9am Friday. Free until 10am, then $20. Includes a $20 gift card.
  • Flannagan's , 6835 Caine Road: noon Friday. Free until 7pm, then $10.
  • Howl at the Moon , 504 Park St.: 4pm Saturday. $5.

🍹 Explore Dublin — Dublin, Ohio, that is — with two alcohol-themed adventures.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Five events in Columbus this week
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Cheap rent with a catch in Columbus
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
What to do this weekend in Columbus
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Short North crime prompts mobile vending reforms in Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus awaits its Carvana car vending machine
Columbus, OH1 day ago
This long-standing local food truck is calling it quits
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Historic Bexley home on the market for $3 million
Bexley, OH5 days ago
The man the City of Columbus calls ‘The Godfather of the Short North’ has died
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Evictions climb in Franklin County
Columbus, OH5 days ago
City shuts down Franklinton drug house
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Man accused of supplying gun in fatal Columbus shooting arraigned in court
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Police identify man shot, killed in south Columbus
Columbus, OH6 days ago
One dead in east Columbus crash
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Columbus police identify suspect in northeast side shooting
Columbus, OH4 days ago
One person seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Three hospitalized after stabbing in Clintonville
Columbus, OH7 days ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Westerville schools superintendent resigns for new education job
Westerville, OH7 days ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH4 days ago
Community rallies together to search for missing Fayette County woman
Bloomingburg, OH8 days ago
Columbus teen dies days after shooting, suspect found
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Young suspect pushes speaker off roof of downtown building
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Woman calls for help from roof after shooting leaves one dead in Franklinton
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Man dead in southeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH8 days ago
62-year-old identified as South Side fatal shooting victim
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Chillicothe Council Hears Good, and Not-So-Good News, from Mayor
Chillicothe, OH7 days ago
Man riding a scooter hit by car in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH8 days ago
3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Columbus, OH12 days ago
‘Somebody out there knows’: Family of missing Beavercreek man searching for answers weeks after his disappearance
Beavercreek, OH8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy