Sneak peek: Outback Steakhouse's throwback menu

Outback Steakhouse — born in 1988 on Tampa's Henderson Boulevard — is celebrating its 35th anniversary next week by reviving a handful of popular menu items from years past.
The latest: I got an early taste last week at the Carrollwood location and flashed back to family meals in suburban Oklahoma City in the 1990s.
Details: Here's what to look for March 20-26, when Outback's "boomerang menu" features throwbacks the chain's fans have been lobbying for:
- Walkabout Soup — Very creamy onion soup on the original menu.
- Aussie Twisted Ribs — Ribs fried in Bloomin' Onion batter.
- Toowoomba Pasta — Fettuccine in a tomato cream sauce with shrimp.
- Alice Springs Sirloin — Like Alice Springs Chicken, but on a beef sirloin.
- Sydney's Sinful Sundae — One of three original desserts.
