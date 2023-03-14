Open in App
Michigan State
Axios Detroit

Reports: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist weighing bid for MI governor

By Samuel Robinson,

7 days ago

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is considering a run for governor, Politico reports .

The intrigue: As Democrats cleared a path for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin to launch a run for the open U.S. Senate seat left by Debbie Stabenow , Gilchrist, 40, said last month he still had work to do in the battleground state.

State of play: While neither Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson nor U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell have taken themselves out of the running, Stabenow told Politico she's urged ambitious Democrats looking to replace her toward other statewide offices.

  • Actor Hill Harper is also expected to announce a run for the Senate seat, per Politico .
