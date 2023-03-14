Open in App
Aventura, FL
Axios Miami

Order a sweet slice from this Aventura bakery for Pi Day

By Martin Vassolo,

7 days ago

Make your Pi Day infinitely sweeter by celebrating with a slice of gooey goodness.

Context: Pi Day is held every March 14 because the date (3/14) matches the first three numbers of the mathematical constant Pi (3.14).

State of plate: To mark the occasion, I ordered a slice of pecan pie from Les Moulins La Fayette , a French bakery in Aventura.

  • Correction: this was a $7 slice of heaven. The rich, gooey filling makes you take the time to savor every bite.
  • The creamy texture contrasts nicely with the pecan pieces and the perfectly crispy biscuit-like crust. (No soggy bottoms here!)
  • In Miami style, the classic Southern dessert was topped with a dollop of dulce de leche and a halved marshmallow.

My take: I always underestimated the humble pecan pie, but no more. This is an American staple for a reason — and Les Moulins takes it to new heights.

