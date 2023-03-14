Poll: Philadelphia seniors consider moving because of crime

Older Philadelphians are sending a clear signal to mayoral candidates: Make the city safer.

Driving the news: A new AARP survey of registered voters aged 50 and older found public safety was among the top issues in the race.

79% said they were “much more likely” to vote for a candidate that ensures every neighborhood is safe for all residents, per the survey, which was conducted in February.

And nearly 52% of respondents said they've considered moving out of their neighborhoods in the past year, with public safety the main reason.

Why it matters: Older residents are a big voting bloc, even in the May primary, which traditionally sees low voter turnout. That means they could have a major influence in this year's race, where a dozen Democratic mayoral candidates with no clear frontrunner are vying for their party’s ticket.

Context: Gun violence in the city reached historic highs in 2021, but homicides and the number of non-fatal shooting victims have fallen since then.

Zoom in: The AARP survey found that older residents have considered leaving their neighborhoods for reasons besides crime, including high property taxes and wanting to live in an area with a lower cost of living.

By the numbers: 53% said they disapproved of Mayor Jim Kenney.

Nearly 46% were dissatisfied with City Council.

Between the lines: The survey had a sample size of 826 adults over 50 years old, most of whom said they were “very likely” to vote (80%).

The survey had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

What they’re saying: While several candidates have issued public safety plans, they're lacking a clear “plan of action” to take on the issue, Bill Johnston-Walsh, Pennsylvania state director for AARP, tells Axios.

“It’s a wake-up call,” he says of the survey. “Older Philadelphians are watching [candidates] and listening to what they’re saying.”

Mustafa Rashed, CEO of lobbying and communications firm Bellevue Strategies, tells Axios it was no surprise that public safety is top of mind.

“The candidate that can best demonstrate a clear vision on how to address the public safety issue will be well positioned to win the nomination,” he said.

What's next: Ballot positioning will be determined on Wednesday, when candidates draw numbers from an old Horn & Hardart coffee can at City Hall.