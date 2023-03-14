Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Axios Philadelphia

Poll: Philadelphia seniors consider moving because of crime

By Mike D'Onofrio,

7 days ago

Older Philadelphians are sending a clear signal to mayoral candidates: Make the city safer.

Driving the news: A new AARP survey of registered voters aged 50 and older found public safety was among the top issues in the race.

  • 79% said they were “much more likely” to vote for a candidate that ensures every neighborhood is safe for all residents, per the survey, which was conducted in February.
  • And nearly 52% of respondents said they've considered moving out of their neighborhoods in the past year, with public safety the main reason.

Why it matters: Older residents are a big voting bloc, even in the May primary, which traditionally sees low voter turnout. That means they could have a major influence in this year's race, where a dozen Democratic mayoral candidates with no clear frontrunner are vying for their party’s ticket.

Context: Gun violence in the city reached historic highs in 2021, but homicides and the number of non-fatal shooting victims have fallen since then.

Zoom in: The AARP survey found that older residents have considered leaving their neighborhoods for reasons besides crime, including high property taxes and wanting to live in an area with a lower cost of living.

By the numbers: 53% said they disapproved of Mayor Jim Kenney.

  • Nearly 46% were dissatisfied with City Council.

Between the lines: The survey had a sample size of 826 adults over 50 years old, most of whom said they were “very likely” to vote (80%).

  • The survey had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

What they’re saying: While several candidates have issued public safety plans, they're lacking a clear “plan of action” to take on the issue, Bill Johnston-Walsh, Pennsylvania state director for AARP, tells Axios.

  • “It’s a wake-up call,” he says of the survey. “Older Philadelphians are watching [candidates] and listening to what they’re saying.”

Mustafa Rashed, CEO of lobbying and communications firm Bellevue Strategies, tells Axios it was no surprise that public safety is top of mind.

  • “The candidate that can best demonstrate a clear vision on how to address the public safety issue will be well positioned to win the nomination,” he said.

What's next: Ballot positioning will be determined on Wednesday, when candidates draw numbers from an old Horn & Hardart coffee can at City Hall.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Eviction filings surge in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Philadelphia paying protesters $9 million over police response during 2020 unrest
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Philadelphia has a massive gender gap in its public monuments
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philly City Council candidate Jalon Alexander floats drone policing program
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
2 more top School District of Philadelphia staffers resign
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Giordano: What Philadelphia Neighborhood Hates Police The Most?
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
North Philadelphia suspect wanted for murder of transgender man
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
TikTok vigilantes target innocent women over racist rant at Pa. pizza shop
Hatboro, PA7 days ago
Yet Another Major Retailer Closing Big Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Obituaries for the week of March 13
Oxford, PA8 days ago
ATV driver accused of blocking car carrying bleeding Allentown detective
Allentown, PA5 days ago
Philadelphia Police Department Receives Unexpected Visitor
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Woman to stand trial for deaths of state troopers struck on I-95 in March 2022
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Delaware Apartment Complex Evacuated After Ruptured Pipe Floods Building
Newark, DE6 days ago
SWAT Standoff: Hatboro Residents Shelter In Place Amid Police Activity
Hatboro, PA6 days ago
Man convicted of inappropriately touching boy at home in Bucks
Buckingham Township, PA6 days ago
Man wanted for stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage: police
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Fox 29’s Steve Keeley Under Fire From Reporters and Councilperson for Crime Coverage
Philadelphia, PA11 days ago
Philadelphia police seek gunman in fatal triple shooting
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Philly Weekender March 17-19: Springsteen, March Madness and Peeps
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Berks coroner seeks family of Reading area man
Reading, PA6 days ago
Upper Darby Man Killed in West Philadelphia Shooting
Upper Darby, PA8 days ago
Fire erupts at Hotel Carlyle in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
$350,000 lottery Jackpot split between two winning tickets in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Suspect tries, fails to use ax to break into Philly grocery store's ATM
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Philadelphia Police Arrest Juvenile Hoodlums In Center City Attack
Philadelphia, PA11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy