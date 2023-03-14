Open in App
Zephyrhills, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Zephyrhills couple start hot sauce company

By Robert Boyd,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NbD1_0lIB8jR700

A Zephyrhills couple is heating up the local restaurant scene with their very own hot sauce.

Matthew and Jillian Zambrana never go out to eat without a bottle of their homemade sauce.

“We would make batches of our sauces for ourselves, take them out to wing restaurants and just get naked wings, pour our sauce on and we were happy,” said Matthew.

Restaurants started getting curious.

“A local restaurant, a little bar and grill, took a little interest and were like, ‘what do you think about doing the sauces for us?’ And we were like, ‘I don’t know lets look into it,’” said Matthew. “Next thing you know we had another restaurant going, ‘hey I want you to make me a mango habanero that’s not like anybody else’s,’ so that’s how our mango habanero came about.”

In 2020 the Zambranas officially made Rhino Smash a family business.

“Because of my size and build I’m like a rhino in a china shop and I’m always breaking things, if it can be broken or shouldn’t be broken give it to me and I’ll probably break it,” said Matthew.

The couple is also smashing sales projections. This year they anticipate selling 12,000 bottles. They are now up to 10 hot sauces, a barbecue sauce and a seasoning.

“I really think my favorite aspect of it is getting to play with new flavors,” said Matthew.

The majority of these bottles are sold to a handful of small, family-owned, independent businesses just like them, right in Pasco County, like Commandough’s.

“We’ve been dreaming of getting onto their menu and we finally made that happen,” said Jillian.

Commandough’s owner Michael Weaver said the partnership just feels like family.

“We’ve seen them devour wings over the years so we knew that hot sauce was their game,” said Weaver. “Small business is a tough thing to do so when a community can work together and help each other out.”

“Everyone in this area is like us, where they just want to see everyone in this area succeed and they want to support everyone who is small and local,” said Matthew.

For more information on Rhino Smash go to www.Rhinosmash.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brooksville teen Emma Bolton fights for clean water on a global scale
Brooksville, FL18 hours ago
Feeding Tampa Bay employees fostering relationships to help families in need
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Tampa ranked amongst worst places to live with allergies, new report says
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
St. Pete bar provides LGBTQ-friendly hangout for the community
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Lake Winterset boaters seen trespassing, using yards as bathrooms
Winter Haven, FL4 hours ago
Tampa unveils colorful crosswalk as part of Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Feeding Tampa Bay surprises families at Gibsonton Elementary with fishing gear
Riverview, FL5 days ago
WATCH: Security takes down armed man who tried to enter Tampa gentleman's club
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
New movie from Tampa filmmaker shows the consequences of gun violence
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Holistic pet health comes to Tampa Bay
Lutz, FL6 days ago
Giant gnome moves into Safety Harbor's Folly Farm Nature Preserve
Safety Harbor, FL4 days ago
Missing Runaway Leila Bruno From Wesley Chapel May Be In Clearwater Beach
Clearwater, FL6 days ago
Clearwater sanitation worker hit by car, seriously injured
Clearwater, FL14 hours ago
Red tide improves across Tampa Bay area as businesses see spring break boost
Clearwater, FL4 days ago
Parents of St. Pete woman found dead in alley plead for answers, justice
Saint Petersburg, FL1 hour ago
1 injured after vehicle drives into Dale Mabry tattoo shop
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Despite growing petition, St. Patrick’s Day tradition continues in Tampa
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Owners say Wesley Chapel diners finding a home at The Living Room
Wesley Chapel, FL8 days ago
Tampa cyclists prepare to bike 300+ miles to Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Clearwater garden helping the homeless now has mobile market
Clearwater, FL6 days ago
Bodies of 2 drowned men found in Winter Haven lake after two day search
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Local business owners set to build Habitat for Humanity homes in Tampa
Tampa, FL5 days ago
'Ugly' Orlando shelter dog that went viral gets adopted, has surgery on eyes: See how she looks now
Orlando, FL7 days ago
Group of survivors receive life-changing makeover in Tampa
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Florida Strawberry Festival breaks attendance record with over 600,000 attendees
Plant City, FL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy