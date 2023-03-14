Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Axios Boston

Nasty storm blows into the Boston region

By Mike Deehan,

7 days ago

A mid-March storm is hitting the region with rain that may shift to snow this afternoon, leaving around 6 inches of snow by tomorrow morning.

Threat level: Last night's rain may get heavy and wet throughout today.

  • The temperature is set to drop to around freezing by 5pm Tuesday, leaving us with a mess of a storm by the evening commute and overnight.
  • Forecasts predict the nor'easter will bring winds of 50 mph and 10 to 14-foot waves along the coast.
  • Colder air temperatures mean snow will likely pile up quickly, even on roads.

Zoom out: MetroWest and much of the North Shore could see 8 inches of snow .

  • Boston and coastal areas won't get the full brunt, maybe less than 6 inches, but could see flooding.
  • The South Shore could escape mostly unscathed, with only 2 to 4 inches predicted.

What they're saying: Meteorologist Dave Epstein says this storm is going to stick around longer than usual because upper-level winds that carry storms are going to be cut off from the jet stream.

  • "Think of it as if a river that is flowing and you come to a whirlpool where you spin for a little while before moving again — that’s what’s going to happen with the approaching storm and why it will last so long," Epstein wrote in the Globe .

What's next: St. Patrick's Day on Friday should be around 50°F, maybe even with some sun.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Apple Maps gives Boston landmarks the 3D treatment
Boston, MA1 day ago
The Most Irish City: Boston is Second. What City is First?
Boston, MA4 days ago
Nor’easter to bring heavy winds, wet snow and coastal flooding as part of daylong, multifaceted storm
Boston, MA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Here’s when rain is expected to change to snow in Massachusetts
Boston, MA8 days ago
All things St. Patrick’s Day ☘️
Boston, MA4 days ago
Town of Ashby declares state of emergency, opens warming center after nor’easter buries region
Ashby, MA7 days ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA8 days ago
Boston's not-so-big apartments
Boston, MA5 days ago
City of Fall River issues advisory ahead of anticipated nor’easter storm
Fall River, MA8 days ago
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
Fitchburg, MA6 days ago
Spill of the Hill: What's next for Wu's rent control plan
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Boston police announce arrest in connection with deadly double shooting
Boston, MA4 days ago
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Whitman, MA6 days ago
Police investigating stabbing at Brockton school
Brockton, MA5 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 22-year-old has been located
Boston, MA6 days ago
St. Patrick's Day survival guide
Boston, MA4 days ago
75-year old Massachusetts man’s throat slashed, robbed, suspect eats dinner, sleeps on couch
Boston, MA4 days ago
Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $4M, says he liked that ticket was green
Cambridge, MA5 days ago
Two Late-Night Restaurants In Boston
Boston, MA8 days ago
Man Tried To Throw Disabled Wife Into Boston Channel Because He Thought She Was 'Imposter': DA
Boston, MA4 days ago
Mass. State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets sold same day
Attleboro, MA6 days ago
Somerville company rolls out menstrual pads… on a roll
Somerville, MA7 days ago
Police investigation underway on Alexander Street in Brockton
Brockton, MA8 days ago
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA9 days ago
What music Bostonians Shazam the most
Boston, MA6 days ago
Man Arrested in Connection With Double Shooting in Roxbury
Boston, MA4 days ago
Memorial service honors legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields
Pembroke, MA10 days ago
Multiple overdoses in Plymouth prompt warning from police: ‘It isn’t the 1980′s anymore’
Plymouth, MA5 days ago
Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing
Boston, MA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy