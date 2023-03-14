Open in App
Richmond, VA
Axios Richmond

The new names in Richmond food, per Food & Wine

By Karri Peifer,

7 days ago

Food & Wine called Richmond a " culinary powerhouse " in a new piece out Friday, and if you thought you were having a flashback to 10 years ago, you'd be wrong.

What's happening: Recent appearances — and wins — on national food competitions is "making the world take notice of the state’s capital," Food & Wine wrote , noting:

Urban Hang Suite , Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (which wrapped up Sunday), JewFro and recent pop-up turned brick-and-mortar Sprezza also garnered mentions.

Why it matters: A decade ago , it seemed like Richmond was being named the next hot food town every other week after the openings of restaurants like The Roosevelt, Stella’s, Peter Chang’s, Heritage, Rappahannock, L’Opossum and Metzger Bar.

  • We’re back, baby.
