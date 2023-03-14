Louisville cookie company falls behind on production, blamed for Girl Scout cookie shortage

A local manufacturing plant that produces Girl Scout cookies is getting blamed for a cookie shortage after experiencing a stream of production issues, according to an NBC report.

Little Brownie Bakers, located at 8191 National Turnpike, announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that they are experiencing "global supply chain issues, local labor shortages" and "unforeseen severe weather" that have "impacted the selling season."

"The teams in our bakery have been working overtime to make sure troops get their initial orders. We are aiming to fulfill reorders in the upcoming weeks," the company wrote. "Some cookies ordered online may be delivered by Girl Scout troops depending on their local Council’s inventory or shipped directly. As we work to get the cookies you need now, we are reviewing our processes and planning further improvements for next season."

The cookie manufacturers experienced power outages on March 6 following a damaging storm that ripped through Louisville the weekend before, according to the NBC report. The storm caused widespread property damage and road closures throughout Louisville and left hundreds of thousands without power for several days. More than 120,000 people were still without power on the Monday following the storm that also caused an EF-2 tornado in Fremont.

A separate CNBC report also said that Little Brownie Bakers has been reporting mechanical issues to the Girl Scouts since January, which marks the beginning of cookie selling season, a "critical source of funding for Girl Scout councils," according to the group's website.

Little Brownie Bakers did not immediately reply to a request for further comment Monday afternoon.

Girl Scouts replied to the Little Brownie Baker's Facebook post with their own statement but also did not immediately reply to The Courier Journal's request for comment.

"We know this was another unexpected setback to councils supplied by Little Brownie Bakers during an already challenging cookie season. Please know we're doing everything we can to soften the impact of the ongoing issues. We are grateful for your patience and continued support," the group wrote.

Resellers are taking advantage of the shortage, too. A single box of cookies is normally priced between $5 and $6, but some boxes of flavors like Raspberry Rally are going online for $20 or more in some cases.

Girl Scouts relies largely on Little Brownie Bakers, which makes about 75% of the organization's cookies, according to the CNBC report, preventing the organization from meeting its cookie-selling goals. ABC Bakers out of Virginia produces the remainder of the organization's cookies.

