Post-Crescent, Fox Cities Chamber to host, livestream Outagamie County Executive Forum

APPLETON - Residents will get to hear from candidates for Outagamie County executive on March 20 at a live forum organized by The Fox Cities Chamber's Public Policy Council and The Post-Crescent.

The race is between incumbent Tom Nelson, who is seeking his fourth four-year term, and former Outagamie County Board member Kevin Sturn.

The forum, set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Fox Club at Fox Cities Stadium, is part of the chamber's Public Policy Series, and will also be livestreamed by The Post-Crescent at postcrescent.com, facebook.com/postcrescent and on the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin YouTube channel.

It will also include prepared questions and questions from both the audience and the public. To submit questions, email Jon Turke, the chamber's vice president of government affairs, at jturke@foxcitieschamber.com.

To register for this free event, visit business.foxcitieschamber.com/events/details/2023-public-policy-series-1-outagamie-county-executive-forum-17774.