Grand Chute man convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for 2 drug overdose deaths

APPLETON – A jury found a 59-year-old Grand Chute man guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless homicide Wednesday after a five-day trial.

Gregory Clowers was arrested in August after he dealt fentanyl-laced drugs to two men who died. Clowers was initially charged with delivering fentanyl and manufacturing or delivering cocaine, but the charges were later changed in December to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, which each carry a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Police found two men unconscious next to and inside a white work van parked at Rodeway Inn, 210 N. Westhill Blvd., in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, according to a criminal complaint. They attempted life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police found bags of a white, powdery substance in each of the victims' wallets. One later tested positive for fentanyl and the other tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint.

Clowers was seen on surveillance video in hand-to-hand drug exchanges with the two men, according to the complaint. In a police interview after his arrest, Clowers admitted he dealt what he believed was powdered cocaine to two men at the hotel, the complaint says.

Clowers' sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 31.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.