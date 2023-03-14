Open in App
Manitowoc, WI
Herald Times Reporter

Manitowoc's 5 can't-miss events include Cobia celebration, pub crawl and St. Patrick's Day events

By Visit Manitowoc,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mii0_0lIB7pji00

MANITOWOC - Here are your five can't-miss events happening in Manitowoc this week.

1. Attend USS Cobia’s 80th birthday celebration

The historic World War II submarine USS Cobia at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum is turning 80 years old!

Celebrate Manitowoc’s WWII submariners and the beauty docked in the Manitowoc River by going to the museum, 75 Maritime Drive, March 18.

There will be activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including family-friendly carnival games, historic reenactors, Holla’s food truck, and more — with a whistle salute and cake at 2:45 p.m.

https://www.wisconsinmaritime.org/.

Cobia's arrival:The USS Cobia arrived in Manitowoc on Aug. 17, 1970. But, how and why did she end up here?

2. Get 'Shamrocked in Manitowoc'

Join in Manitowoc’s St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl, "Shamrocked in Manitowoc," March 17 and 18.

Adults 21 and older are invited to crawl through 20-plus establishments in downtown Manitowoc.

There will be raffle prizes, T-shirts, and costume contests to encourage festive attire.

Learn more and register at www.bit.ly/shamrockedinmanitowoc.

3. Stop by the party bike pop-up

Summer is right around the corner, and it’s sure to be a great one with the addition of pedal taverns in Manitowoc’s downtown!

Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels will be showing off its pedal-powered party mobile at The Wharf, 606 Quay St., from 5 to 8 p.m. March 17.

Stop by to see the bike, ask questions and snag some goodies and prizes!

Check out the Facebook event for more details: https://fb.me/e/2kJ45a0o1.

4. Cheers to Craft Creek Brewing’s one-year anniversary

Craft Creek Brewing Co. is celebrating one year at 220 N. Ninth St. in Manitowoc.

Join the celebration starting at noon March 17. The fun continues through 10 p.m. and includes raffles for gift certificates, 50/50 and beer, of course!

Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/craftcreekbrewing and to find more details!

Popular brews:Here are the most popular beers at Manitowoc breweries and how they got their names

5. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

There are all kinds of ways to celebrate the luck of the Irish this weekend.

In addition to Shamrocked in Manitowoc, several establishments are hosting their own parties with live music and drink specials, including:

  • The Tipsy Tomato, 1228 Memorial Drive, which will host BRB Live at 7 p.m. March 17;
  • The Wharf, hosting its second annual St. Patrick’s Bash starting at 11 a.m. March 17;
  • TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1502 Clark St., hosting a Luck of the Draw Tournament; and
  • Frogwater playing Celtic acoustic music at PetSkull Brewing Company, 1015 Buffalo St., starting at 2 p.m. March 19.

See more great events coming this weekend — and beyond — on Visit Manitowoc’s website, visitmanitowoc.com/events.

Visit Manitowoc is the City of Manitowoc's Department of Tourism. Email tourism@manitowoc.org, call 920-686-3508 or go to Visit Manitowoc's downtown Visitor Center, 824 S. Eighth St., open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays (closed holidays). For more about upcoming events, follow @VisitManitowoc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

