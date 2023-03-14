Open in App
Erie County, PA
Erie Times News

Winter weather advisory issued for southern Erie County. How much snow could you get?

By Erie Times-News,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F53e5_0lIB7jga00

March isn't sparing Erie County from winter weather in the same way January and February did.

Five days after one of the most significant snowfalls of the winter, much of the county is again under a winter weather advisory on Tuesday.

Armchair views:Take a web-cam tour of Erie-area weather conditions

Here's what to expect.

Where is the winter weather advisory in place?

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory until Wednesday at 2 a.m. for southern Erie County. That includes but isn't limited to Edinboro, Corry and Union City. Anyone who lives or travels roughly south of Interstate 90 is in the advisory area.

The weather service in Buffalo has a winter weather advisory in place for Chautauqua County, New York, until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

How much snow will southern Erie County get?

The advisory calls for 2 inches to 5 inches of lake-effect snow on Tuesday in the affected areas of Erie County.

Erie County near the lakeshore could see 1 inch to 2 inches of snow Tuesday, according to the forecast.

In Chautauqua County, including Jamestown, the forecast is for 4 inches to 7 inches of snow into Wednesday morning. The Lake Erie shoreline in New York could see 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.

What else is in the forecast?

Tuesday will be breezy throughout Erie County. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 18 mph, while the advisory area could see wind gusts of 28 mph during the day and up to 30 mph at night.

The high temperature will be near 27 degrees and Tuesday night's low around 19.

In Chautauqua County, expect winds of 14 to 18 mph, gusting to as high as 35 mph. The high temperature at Jamestown will be around 28 and Tuesday night's low near 19.

30 Years Later:Remembering the chills and heavy snow during the March 1993 'Storm of the Century'

What's the forecast for the rest of the week?

Erie County should see the sun Wednesday, when the high will be around 33. Highs Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the 40s, with rain likely Thursday night and Friday. Highs will be near 30 Saturday and Sunday.

Find the latest forecast for your ZIP code, radar and more at GoErie.com/weather.

