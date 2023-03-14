Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero™ Analytics Unleashes and Extends the Power of NodeZero’s Advanced Pentesting and Analysis

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Horizon3.ai, a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in autonomous penetration testing, today launched a major product refresh, doubling down on its commitment to help organizations continuously verify their security posture.

“Our product investments focused on 3 key areas: first, to increase our attack surface coverage, which spans on-prem, multi-cloud, and perimeter, but now also includes advanced capabilities to ‘live off the land’ just as attackers do; second, to improve our AI explainability so that defenders (aka ‘Blue Teams’) can quickly understand how we successfully compromised their organization and focus their remediation efforts on security weaknesses that are actually exploitable; and finally, an API interface that allows users to integrate pentest results into existing security processes and workflows, including integration with their defensive tools to quickly identify potential blind spots in their detection and response,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai.

Foundational to Horizon3.ai’s philosophy is to use offense to inform defense, a derivative of the military principle to “train like you fight” in order to be prepared for a real cyber attack. NodeZero, Horizon3.ai’s continuous penetration testing platform, enables organizations to test their infrastructure at scale by chaining together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to achieve critical impacts like domain compromise and sensitive data exposure.

“NodeZero was able to compromise a financial services organization in 7 minutes and 19 seconds. This customer purchased best-in-class security tools, yet few alerts were triggered, and defenders were unable to react fast enough to stop the attack. Security effectiveness is the critical initiative every enterprise should undertake to ensure they are getting the most impact out of their security investments, and the best way to verify that effectiveness is through continuous penetration testing. The alternative is to wait for a real breach to find out that you forgot to enable OS Credential Dumping in your EDR,” said Antani.

The updated user experience puts powerful new insights into security teams’ hands to make autonomous pentesting a force multiplier. At the heart of the refresh are detailed attack paths with proof of exploitation, prioritized fix actions, and 1-click verification that the remediation was successful.

“There are less than 5,000 OSCP-certified ethical hackers in the United States, and it takes 10 years of hands-on experience to become a senior penetration tester. Meanwhile demand for security testing has increased exponentially, so we have a fundamental supply versus demand problem – a spike in demand for security testing but an extreme shortage in the supply of experienced ethical hackers. This is where NodeZero fits in. Defenders have the power of self-service pentesting to harden their networks proactively, and red teams can use NodeZero to conduct reconnaissance and exploitation at scale so that they can focus on attack paths that humans are uniquely gifted to uncover,” said Tony Pillitiere, founding engineer at Horizon3.ai.

“NodeZero sets the conditions for a purple team culture,” said Monti Knode, VP of Customer Success at Horizon3.ai. “The new product refresh enables red and blue teams to quickly understand how an attacker could compromise the network while also showing where the defensive tools detected, logged, and stopped the attack. Or more likely, how the defensive tools failed to stifle the attack and what must be done to improve detection & response,” said Knode.

Leading by example: During a recent autonomous pentest of a large enterprise, NodeZero successfully elevated privileges to become a domain administrator while also compromising the organization’s business email system. The autonomous attack took 30 minutes to execute, with no humans involved, and chained together a variety of techniques including:

“The sequence of events in this attack path are typical of APT’s and ransomware organizations,” said Naveen Sunkavally, chief architect at Horizon3.ai. “What’s incredible is that this attack path isn’t hard coded as a runbook or predefined scripts anywhere in the product. Our machine learning techniques were able to figure out how to combine these different steps into an exploitable attack sequence safely in a production environment,” said Sunkavally. “Honestly, the hardest part of this problem is conveying these complex attacks in a way that allows an overwhelmed IT admin with no ethical hacking experience to understand exactly what to fix, and that was our focus in this product refresh.”

KEY FEATURES OF NodeZero:

“While our results speak for themselves, our customers and partners do the talking for us,” said Knode. “We’ve cultivated a user and partner community of radical champions, some of whom probably now have Horizon3.ai tattoos, I’m not kidding. These radical champions operated as design partners and helped shape our investments in explainability, integrations, and attack content.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the team, the product, and our community of radical champions,” said Antani. “Our customers will be inspired by the new self-service product experience, and our competitors should be terrified.”

About NodeZero

NodeZero™ provides continuous autonomous penetration testing delivered as a self-service SaaS offering. With NodeZero, cybersecurity teams proactively find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. Like APTs, ransomware, and other threat actors, NodeZero discovers and fingerprints your internal, cloud, and external attack surfaces, identifying the ways exploitable vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, harvested credentials, and dangerous product defaults can be chained together to compromise your enterprise. NodeZero is safe to execute against production systems and is designed to enable a purple team culture by helping red and blue teams work together to fix problems that truly matter.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai was founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans with the mission to help organizations to see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure organizations are prepared to respond to real attacks.

