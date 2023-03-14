Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Tutor Perini Awarded $75 Million U.S. Air Force Academy Building Renovations Project

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axvm1_0lIB7bcm00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (PMSI), has been awarded a $74,991,089 firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, for Phase 3 building renovations of the Cadet Field House at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The scope of work includes replacement of mechanical equipment, installation of a new hydraulic track system, installation of a new scoreboard, asbestos abatement, renovation of staff lockers and team/storage rooms, installation of fire suppression system, fire stair, freight elevator, and catwalk upgrades, and installation of a new roofing system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005034/en/

Project includes replacing the Cadet Field House track surface. Photo credit: Dan Sims

Work is expected to begin immediately with substantial completion anticipated in October 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s first-quarter 2023 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005034/en/

CONTACT: Tutor Perini Corporation

Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

www.tutorperini.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONTRACTS MILITARY BUILDING SYSTEMS ARCHITECTURE UNIVERSITY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY EDUCATION DEFENSE

SOURCE: Tutor Perini Corporation

PUB: 03/14/2023 06:00 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 06:00 AM

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
New York City, NY2 days ago
Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
2 skiers killed in large late-winter avalanches in Colorado
Marble, CO2 days ago
Names released of deputy shot in Seattle, resident who died
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Mitchell has big slam, 31 points as Cavs beat Nets 115-109
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Evangelista scores 2 in Predators 7-3 win over Sabres
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Clutterbuck scores 2 as Islanders beat Maple Leafs 7-2
Elmont, NY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy