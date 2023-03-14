PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

, an AI-driven security company, has been announced as the grand trophy winner of the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards, winning more awards than hundreds of security companies. In addition to this prestigious award, StrikeReady was named Company of the Year – Artificial Intelligence in Security and swept the following product categories: Case Management, Risk-Based Vulnerability Management, Security Management and Operations, Security Virtual Assistant, and Threat Intelligence Platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005509/en/

StrikeReady Sweeps 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards, Takes Home Grand Trophy (Graphic: Business Wire)

The most recognized security product and service industry-wide, StrikeReady CARA stood out with its innovative Virtual Security Assistant, which provides context-based responses and actions by leveraging underlying embedded technologies, such as threat intelligence platform (TIP), breach and attack simulation (BAS), SOAR, and more. StrikeReady has always envisioned that conversational AI is the foundation for empowering cybersecurity analysts. With ChatGPT coming into the limelight, it has reinforced our belief that AI-based assistance will be the biggest disruption in cybersecurity. We are the only company offering this solution.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and dedication to innovation, which has led to our dominance at the 9th Annual Globee Cybersecurity Awards,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO, StrikeReady. “Winning the Grand Trophy and being named Company of the Year for AI Security is a testament to our commitment to democratizing human intelligence and mitigating adversarial risks for organizations worldwide. Our innovative product, StrikeReady CARA, with its Virtual Security Assistant, sets the bar higher for others in the cybersecurity industry. We are excited to celebrate and honor our team’s achievements at the virtual ceremony in May 2023.”

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. The 2023 winners will be celebrated and honored at a virtual ceremony in May 2023.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady’s mission is to democratize human, i.e., analysts’ intelligence, so that organizations worldwide can reduce their adversarial risks and mitigate the shortage of skilled cyber talent.

With StrikeReady, organizations can now drive proactive and reactive security effectively through its unified and collaborative platform - Cognitive Security Platform, and augment their analysts’ skills, knowledge, and scale through a first-of-its-kind AI-based cyber assistant – CARA.

Connect with us at www.strikeready.co and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005509/en/

CONTACT: Brenda Christensen

Stellar PR

818/307-9942

brenda.christensen@stellar-pr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET

SOURCE: StrikeReady

PUB: 03/14/2023 06:00 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 06:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005509/en