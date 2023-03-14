Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield towing company altered trucks to violate Clean Air Act, court says

By Stephen Herzog, Springfield News-Leader,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jEHS_0lIB7TVq00

The owner of Affordable Towing in Springfield pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts related to violating the federal Clean Air Act.

Courts documents say Dennis Cleveland oversaw the modification and deletion of emissions control systems of diesel trucks for at least two years, between July 2020 and October 2022. They say the purpose of this was to allow the company to operate the vehicles without the expense of installing and maintaining the devices, which are required under the Clean Air Act.

The documents say Cleveland bought straight pipes, race pipes and exhaust gas recirculation delete kits among other items intended to modify the vehicles. They say he also downloaded software that tampered with diagnostic systems reports of emissions on the trucks.

Those diagnostic systems alert the driver if the emissions control system is malfunctioning in some way. If the problem persists without remedy, the system can force the trucks into "limp mode," which greatly reduces the speed of a truck to as low as 5 mph. That feature is designed to incentive the driver or owner to repair the system.

The Clean Air Act is designed to protect the nation's air quality by reducing vehicle emissions that release pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, non-methane hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide. These pollutants have been shown to cause cancer, as well as lung, neurological, cardiovascular and immune system damage. Diesel exhaust is one of the largest sources of particulate matter and other pollutants, according to federal prosecutors.

Cleveland entered into a plea agreement with the court, but sentencing has not yet taken place. The penalty for these charges, which were broken into two felony counts, is a minimum of probation. The maximum penalty is different for the two charges.

The first charge of conspiracy carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The second charge of tampering with a Clean Air Act device carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO newsLocal Springfield, MO
2 Ozarks business owners plead guilty to illegally tampering with emissions controls
Springfield, MO7 days ago
Springfield PD cracking down on municipal warrants
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Springfield man arrested for 117 grams of meth named
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested, accused of knife attack in Branson parking lot
Branson, MO4 days ago
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free tree exchange for a cut down Bradford pear tree
Springfield, MO6 days ago
Girl hit by car in Springfield; the driver takes her home, then leaves
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Branson woman sentenced for meth distribution
Branson, MO7 days ago
Lamar Man Arrested On Drug and Driving Charges in Clinton County
Lamar, MO7 days ago
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest four in Springfield during intoxicated driving patrol
Springfield, MO9 days ago
Marshfield man sentenced to 21 years for meth trafficking
Marshfield, MO7 days ago
Woman sues Silver Dollar City, claiming she was injured on ride
Branson, MO7 days ago
Rogersville child shot with gun, didn’t know it was loaded
Rogersville, MO8 days ago
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Springfield, MO | 13 Must-Try Places
Springfield, MO8 days ago
Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with weekend chase
Springfield, MO7 days ago
Greene County child hit in accidental shooting; authorities share how to aviod situations like this
Hermann, MO8 days ago
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of March?
Springfield, MO6 days ago
Springfield Police Investigating Downtown Shooting; One Injured, One Arrested
Springfield, MO8 days ago
Police locate Springfield man reported missing
Springfield, MO7 days ago
Owners of the “The Finley” in downtown Ozark announce closure
Ozark, MO5 days ago
One hospitalized after shooting in north Springfield
Springfield, MO9 days ago
Shooting in downtown Springfield parking garage leaves one shot, one arrested
Springfield, MO9 days ago
Springfield police investigating shooting near Battlefield and Jefferson
Springfield, MO9 days ago
Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Republic Road
Springfield, MO12 days ago
Area infant found safe, teen remains missing
Mountain Grove, MO10 days ago
Ride a Vintage Train from Missouri to Arkansas Over This Bridge
Fort Smith, AR11 days ago
Skeletal human remains found in Springfield identified
Springfield, MO15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy