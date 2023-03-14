Open in App
Statesville, NC
CBS 17

NC woman crashes car after being shot twice, police say

By Connor Lomis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zd0ae_0lIB4EPY00

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman crashed her vehicle after being shot twice in Statesville on Monday, according to the police department .

Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Center Street near I-40.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in that area and found a 32-year-old woman sitting on the side of the roadway, suffering gunshot wounds to her arm and torso.

EMS rushed her to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; officials said she was in stable condition.

Investigation revealed the woman was pulling out of her home when an unknown suspect fired shots from behind her car, striking her. As she continued onto the road, she hit another vehicle traveling northbound.

Authorities said this is an isolated incident; the investigation remains ongoing.

