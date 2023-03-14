Open in App
Portage County, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

These 7 Portage County properties sold for $500,000 or more the week of Jan. 13

By Akron Beacon Journal,

7 days ago
Seven properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Jan. 13, 2023. The property linked here in Aurora was the top seller for week, with a price of $1,035,505.

  • 825 Joseph Dr, Aurora, $1,035,505
  • 925 Penny Ln, Aurora, $736,165
  • 79 St Rt 303, Streetsboro, $715,000
  • 105 St Rt 303, Streetsboro, $715,000
  • 935 Penny Ln, Aurora, $707,466
  • 930 Arthur Tl, Aurora, $611,070
  • 4776 Perie Wood Ln, Kent, $563,000

Aurora

  • 930 Arthur Tl, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Hsieh Meng-Hua & Chung-Fu Cheng (J&S), $611,070
  • 455 Chandler Path, Branstetter Greg R & Jo Ann (J&S) to Hemann William E & Marie A (J&S), $465,000
  • 935 Penny Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Friedman Michael N & Jacquelyn M (J&S), $707,466
  • 825 Joseph Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Dzurilla Jeremy & Ashley (J&S), $1,035,505
  • 925 Penny Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Brassard David & Lorraine (J&S), $736,165

Diamond

  • parcel 29-309-30-00-047-000 Hill, Dean Carl E @3 to Hite Nanette L, $120,000
  • parcel 29-309-30-00-048-000 Hill, Dean Carl E @3 to Hite Nanette L, $120,000
  • 6403 Hill, Dean Carl E @3 to Hite Nanette L, $120,000

Kent

  • 706 Grove, Wunderle Timothy D & Jeanne H (J&S) to Wunderle Timothy James, $129,000
  • 731 Akron BV, Mcquiggon Nathaniel G to Martinez Bryan, $210,000
  • 5338 Treeview Cr, Shaffer Renee K (Tod) @ (4) to Kipp Susann L, $203,000
  • 4776 Perie Wood Ln, Gray Lanty P Jr to Teodosio Alex J & Stephanie J (J&S), $563,000

Mantua

  • 4570 Regan St, Stewart Stephen S & Jennifer R (J&S) to Forster Ronald I, $262,000
  • parcel 24-040-10-00-119-001 Regan St, Stewart Stephen S & Jennifer R (J&S) to Forster Ronald I, $262,000
  • 9858 St Rt 88, Powers Robert & Jessica (J&S) to Cline Bradley, $140,000

Mogadore

  • 2601 Ranfield, Schenk Bruce R to Hiller Jack, $270,000

Ravenna

  • 436 Walnut, Sergent Keith E & Deana R (J&S) to Little Castle LLC, $100,000
  • 431 Meridian St, Hillier Joshua Alexander to Whitney Taylor M & Maria (J&S), $157,900
  • 106 Vine St, Brown Donald Eugene & Christi R (J&S) to Little Castle LLC, $60,000
  • 307 Ohio Ave, Latimer Richard L to Porter Kerianne Marie, $216,000
  • parcel 31-365-10-00-148-000 Ohio, Latimer Richard L to Porter Kerianne Marie, $216,000
  • 1221 Shadowlawn, Bennett Scott Thomas Aka Scott & Rachel Aka Rachel Mae to Bartley Erik M, $130,000
  • 108 Vine St, Brown Donald Eugene & Christi R (J&S) to Little Castle LLC, $88,000
  • 111 Vine, Atkinson Michael C to Little Castle LLC, $105,000
  • 146 Oakwood, Vidoni Jeanne to Hawkins Cody, $121,500
  • 7763 Infirmary, Lat Rentals LLC to Allen-Mooney Nathanyl Jakob, $161,000
  • parcel 29-351-00-00-010-000 Brady Lake, Liston Joyce I (Tod) @ (4) to Kennedy Arthur W, $170,000
  • 9845 Griffith, Dramble Darren C & Margaret A (J&S) to Hemphill John H & Carrie B (J&S), $150,000
  • 3011 Brady Lake, Liston Joyce I (Tod) @ (4) to Kennedy Arthur W, $170,000

Rootstown

  • 3729 Bassett, Trautman Dennis J (Trustee) to Duvall Dylan E & Kristen A (J&S), $210,000
  • 4135 Hattrick, Albright Dennis R to Martin John M & Shanna L Bryant (J&S), $275,000

Stow

  • parcel 12-035-20-16-228-000 Cox, Krak Gregory to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-229-000 Cox, Krak Gregory to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-231-000 Cox, Krak Gregory T to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-201-000 Cox, Krak Gregory to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-234-000 Cox, Krak Gregory T to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • 6229 Cox, Krak Gregory to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-226-000 Cox, Krak Gregory to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-200-000 Cox, Krak Gregory T to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-233-000 Cox, Krak Gregory T to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-199-000 Cox, Krak Gregory T to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-232-000 Cox, Krak Gregory T to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200
  • parcel 12-035-20-16-230-000 Cox, Krak Gregory to All Ohio Rentals LLC, $145,200

Streetsboro

  • 1440 Pike PW, States Bryan J to Moyer Caleb, $150,000
  • parcel 35-031-00-00-002-000 Ohio Turnpike, Collins Denver Jr to Genv LLC, $715,000
  • 79 St Rt 303, Collins Denver Jr to Genv LLC, $715,000
  • 64 Sapphire Ln, Richards Sapphire Property LLC to Richards Daniel S & Heidi J (J&S), $475,000
  • 294 Jade BV, Stonegate Enterprises Inc to Schossler Julie A (Trustee), $80,000
  • 105 St Rt 303, Collins Denver Jr to Genv LLC, $715,000
  • 10016 Brushwood Dr, Stinson William & Catherine (J&S) to Han Ying, $310,000

Tallmadge

  • parcel 49-019-00-00-011-026 International Dr, Maplecrest Golf Co & Maplecrest Golf Co Inc to Maplecrest LLC, $1,400,000
