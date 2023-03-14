Copley selects alum John Kromalic to coach high school football team

The Copley-Fairlawn City Schools district is turning to an alum to lead its high school football program.

Copley Athletic Director Andy Jalwan announced John Kromalic has been selected to coach the football team, pending approval by the Board of Education at their regularly scheduled March meeting.

Kromalic is being promoted to the head coach position after serving as the offensive coordinator at Copley for the past two seasons under former coach Jake Parsons .

“It is my pleasure to announce coach Kromalic’s promotion to the head football coach at Copley High School,” Jalwan said in a statement released by the district. “John has proven himself to be dedicated to this school district, a man of high character and determined to work hard to give our students a great football experience.”

Parsons resigned as Copley’s football coach in January after accumulating a record of 16-26 in four seasons with three OHSAA playoff appearances in Division III.

Kromalic is a 2014 graduate of Copley, where he played quarterback. He also has previous assistant coaching experience at Brecksville and Nordonia.

Additionally, Kromalic serves as coach of Copley’s girls track and field team. Kromalic is an AP history teacher at school. He lives in Stow with his wife, Samantha, and daughter, Lilah.

“I’m very excited to be the head football coach at Copley High School,” Kromalic said in a statement released by the district. “Growing up, it has been a dream of mine to help build the football team into a consistent contender in the Suburban League. I’m excited to continue building on the legacy of Copley football. I look forward to the opportunity to build relationships not only with my players but also with community members as we look ahead to a fantastic season.”

Copley went 2-8 in 2019, 8-2 in 2020, 3-8 in 2021 and 3-8 in 2022 under Parsons. He was named Suburban League American Conference Coach of the Year in 2020.

Retired Copley assistant principal and athletic director Jim Borchik is set to receive a Naismith Meritorious Service Award from the OHSAA on Friday night during the boys basketball state tournament at University of Dayton Arena.

Borchik was hired as an assistant principal at Copley in 1993, and added the role of athletic director from 2010-16. He previously was a teacher and basketball coach at Barberton for 10 years.

Borchik, a Copley resident, is originally from Cleveland. He earned college degrees from Denison and Bowling Green, and has college basketball coaching experience at Marietta, Walsh and Thiel.

Borchik continues to assist with sporting events at Copley and at other schools in Northeast Ohio through his work with the OHSAA.

