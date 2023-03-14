Today's Forecast: Early lakeshore snow; otherwise partly cloudy

Get ready for a cold morning, West Michigan! We are kicking off temperatures in the lower 20s. Light lake effect snow showers will be slowly diminishing early today. The majority of snow accumulation will be for communities along the immediate lakeshore. For the rest of West Michigan, any snow accumulation will be around a light dusting at best. Outside of the lake effect snow, partly cloudy skies inland are expected. Sunshine takes over for Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. The FOX 17 Weather Team is currently tracking a system for the end of this week. Rain is anticipated to start Thursday afternoon before transitioning over to snow late on Friday heading into Saturday. Strong wind gusts are likely both Thursday and Friday. More snow is possible this upcoming weekend.

TODAY : Some lakeshore clouds and snow showers early, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the mid teens.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain develops in the afternoon along with breezy conditions. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain transitioning to snow showers. Strong wind gusts anticipated. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

