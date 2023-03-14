North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was charged with exploitation of a minor after a search of his home, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
On March 3, 2023, the LPD was told about a suspect printing and collecting images of juvenile females.
Investigators identified 71-year-old James Larry Spranza as the suspect.
On March 6, Lexington police detectives executed a search warrant on Spranza’s home on Hettie Drive with help from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
Spranza was charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor.
Spranza is in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.
