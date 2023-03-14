West Virginia Faces Appalachian State in a Midweek Series

The Mountaineers to continue its momentum versus Appalachian State

Boone, NC - The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4) square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5) in a midweek two-game series. Game one is on Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory with the first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. and game two is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on the campus of Appalachian State at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.

West Virginia comes into the week riding a four-game winning streak following a Wednesday afternoon win over Canisius and swept the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the weekend in a three-game series.

Sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt is hitting a team-best .446, with team-highs of 16 RBIs and five home runs, his seven double ranks third in the Big 12 Conference and a league-leading 14 stolen bases.

Julia Mullett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

Aidan Major will get his first start of the season on Tuesday. The sophomore right-hander went 3-0 last year in five starts with an ERA of 3.49. He’s been limited in his six appearances this season, tossing 4.0 innings with six strikeouts. Freshman Gavin Van Kempen will get the ball on Wednesday after earning his first career win last week against Canisius, striking out eight in 5.1 innings in righty’s second appearance on the year.

Appalachian State won its first seven games of the season but is currently suffering a four-game losing streak after a midweek loss to Duke and consecutive losses to then-No. 24 Campbell.

Hayden Cross leads Appalachian State with .436 batting average and 18 RBI while Golston Gillespie and Dylan Rogers have a team-high three home runs. Trey Tujetsch will make his third start this season on Tuesday. The junior right-hander holds a 2.31 ERA with seven strikeouts in 11.1 inning this year.

The two programs have met once throughout their history with Appalachian State taking the lone meeting 6-0 in Columbus, Ohio, in 1995.